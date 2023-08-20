New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers suspended as Isaiah Bolden stretchered off after hit to the head

New England Patriots players kneel after cornerback Isaiah Bolden is stretchered off

New England Patriots' NFL preseason game against Green Bay Packers was suspended on Saturday after rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was stretchered off the field after being hit on the head.

Bolden was inadvertently struck by Patriots team-mate Calvin Munson while the latter tried to tackle Packers receiver Malik Heath.

Patriots said Bolden, a seventh-round draft pick from Jackson State University, had "feeling in all his extremities" but was hospitalised overnight for observation with an update on his condition expected on Sunday.

The teams agreed to end the game with 10:49 remaining in the fourth quarter and Patriots leading 21-17.

Patriots players watch on as medics tend to team-mate Bolden

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said: "We're all saying a prayer for Isaiah. Appreciate the way the league handled it. I think that was the right thing to do."

Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater said: "Our primary concern is Isaiah, his well-being, and our whole team is praying for him. Just hoping that things aren't as serious as they seem.

"When you have an injury like that, it affects a lot of guys in a lot of different ways. Clearly, our team was shaken by what happened.

"He's been a joy to be around. All the guys love him. He's fit into our locker room seamlessly.

"He's a young man with a lot of talent, always has a smile on his face, is always positive, is always bringing great energy and effort to practice."

Heath added of Bolden: "I know him, so I didn't want to finish [the game]. I felt bad. It was scary, too. That could've happened to me on the hit."