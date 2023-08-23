NFL: Trey Lance's San Francisco 49ers future unclear as Sam Darnold wins back-up quarterback role to Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance's future is unclear

Sam Darnold has won the back-up quarterback role for San Francisco 49ers, casting doubt over Trey Lance's future with the California team.

The 49ers traded three first-round draft picks to acquire Lance less than three years ago but are now reportedly "considering all options" with regards to their next move.

NFL Network first reported that Darnold had beaten out Lance for the back-up job behind No 1 Brock Purdy.

Lance spent his rookie season supporting Jimmy Garoppolo, starting just two games as an injury replacement and being hampered by a finger injury on his throwing hand.

Sam Darnold (left) will be back-up quarterback to Brock Purdy for 49ers this season

The 23-year-old was handed the starting position last season, but that lasted less than five quarters as he broke his ankle early in Week 2 and was sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

Purdy, taken with the last draft pick in 2022, came on late in the season and won his first seven starts to take over the starting slot.

San Francisco signed Darnold in free agency and he did enough in training and preseason games to beat out Lance.

Lance has completed 56 of 102 passes in his brief NFL career for 797 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

If San Francisco can find a trade partner for Lance, his four starts will be the fewest for any quarterback for the team that drafted him in the top five in the common draft era.

Jack Thompson started five games for Cincinnati after being taken third overall in 1979.