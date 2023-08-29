NFL: Buffalo Bills' Von Miller to miss first four games of new season

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller walks onto the field for warm-ups before an NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park earlier this month (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Von Miller will miss at least the first four games of the season with the Buffalo Bills deciding not to remove him from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list prior to Tuesday's deadline, according to reports.

The 34-year-old pass rusher injured his right ACL in the Bills' 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions last Thanksgiving and will now remain on the PUP list through September, meaning that he could make his NFL return in London on October 8.

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro said in June that he would be ready for the season opener against the New York Jets on September 11.

ESPN has reported Miller will sit out that contest as well as games against the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins – with the October 8 clash versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in London as his earliest return date.

Miller recorded eight sacks and 21 tackles while forcing one fumble in 11 games (all starts) last season, his first since signing a six-year, $120m contract.

He has totalled 123.5 sacks, 561 tackles, 27 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries in 161 career games (all starts) with the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and Bills.

Miller was part of Super Bowl-winning teams in both Denver and Los Angeles.

Hamlin makes cut for Bills roster as remarkable NFL comeback nears

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up during practice at the NFL team's training camp in July

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made the cut, according to multiple reports in the United States.

The NFL Network first reported the news regarding Hamlin, whose bid to resume his football career approaches completion after his near-death experience during a game at Cincinnati in January.

Though general manager Brandon Beane has stressed changes could still be made to the roster before the Bills open their season at the New York Jets on September 11, what's undeniable is the courage Hamlin has shown in reaching this milestone of his comeback by reclaiming a backup role behind starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

What began as a national theme of "Prayers For Hamlin" has turned to praise for Hamlin, who put aside hints of trepidation in each step of his recovery. It's a journey that's taken the 25-year-old from being placed in a medically induced coma after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field, to returning to the turf to take and deliver hits at full speed during practice and three preseason game appearances in one of North America's most violent professional sport.

"I made the choice that I wanted to play, you know, it wasn't nobody else's choice but mine," Hamlin said of his approach after a three-tackle outing in Buffalo's preseason-opening win against Indianapolis three weeks ago. "So, when you see my cleats laced up and my helmet and shoulder pads on, there ain't gonna be no hesitation."

A week later in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Hamlin was selected to take the field as a captain for the coin flip before the Bills' game against the Steelers.

"It was real special, like a moment of serendipity, just like life coming full circle for me," he said following the game in which finished with three more tackles. "It's just something indescribable."

Overall, Hamlin finished the preseason with nine solo tackles and one assist while playing 80 defensive snaps and 19 more on special teams.

