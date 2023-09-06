Inside the Huddle season preview: Interviews with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Brock Purdy and more

In a special edition of Inside the Huddle, Neil Reynolds speaks to some of the biggest names from around the league ahead of the start of the 2023 season.

We hear from some of the young quarterback stars trying to make their mark on the league, including Kenny Pickett and Brock Purdy.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid meanwhile discuss the Kansas City Chiefs' high-octane offense, before New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and cornerback Sauce Gardner share their thoughts on the arrival of Aaron Rodgers.

Can the Dolphins be contenders this year? Hear from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel in their bid to lead Miami to the Super Bowl.

All that plus insight from some of the stars of the Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

Listen to Inside the Huddle with Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold throughout the season as they break down the biggest stories across the league.