NFL 2023 season live on Sky Sports: Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers in action across opening three weeks
Sky Sports NFL announces its live fixtures for Weeks 1-3 of the 2023 season, with Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets, Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in action; watch the Chiefs host the Lions in the season opener in the early hours of Friday September 8
Last Updated: 31/08/23 3:04pm
The 2023 NFL season has arrived, with Sky Sports' dedicated channel set to showcase some of the biggest names and games as part of a bumper schedule across the first three weeks of the campaign.
Tua Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins take on Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers in Week One and Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets meet Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys in Week Two, while both Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence are both in action live on Sky as they begin their pursuit of a spot at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
Here are the fixtures live on Sky Sports across the opening three weeks of the season...
- Are Hurts and Eagles still the NFC's best?
- Aaron Rodgers, the Jets and their Super Bowl deal
- Micah to McCaffrey: 10 of the NFL's most important people in 2023
Week 1:
Thursday Night kickoff:
- (08/09 @ 1:20am) - Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs - Sky Sports NFL & Showcase
Sky Sports Sunday exclusive:
- (10/09 @ 6pm) - San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers - Sky Sports NFL & Part Sky Sports Main Event
- (10/09 @ 9:25pm) - Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers - Sky Sports NFL
Sunday Night Football:
- (11/09 @ 1:20am) - Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants - Sky Sports NFL & Sky Sports Main Event
Monday Night Football:
- (12/09 @ 1:15am) - Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets - Sky Sports NFL & Sky Sports Main Event
Live NFL
September 8, 2023, 1:10am
Live on
Week 2:
Thursday Night Football:
- (15/09 @ 1:20am) - Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles - Sky Sports NFL & Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Sunday exclusive:
- (17/09 @ 6pm) - Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars - Sky Sports NFL & 7pm join Sky Sports Main Event
- (17/09 @ 9:25pm) - Dallas Cowboys @ New York Jets - Sky Sports NFL & Sky Sports Main Event
Sunday Night Football:
- (18/09 @ 1:20am) - Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots - Sky Sports NFL & Sky Sports Main Event
Monday Night Football:
- (19/09 @ 12:15am) - New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers - Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix
- (19/09 @ 1:15am) - Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers - Sky Sports NFL & Sky Sports Main Event
Week 3:
Thursday Night Football:
- (22/09 @1:20am) - New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers - Sky Sports NFL & Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Sunday Exclusive:
- (24/09 @ 6pm) - New York Jets @ New England Patriots - Sky Sports NFL & 7pm join Sky Sports Main Event
- (24/09 @ 9:25pm) Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs - Sky Sports NFL & Sky Sports Main Event
Sunday Night Football:
- (25/09 @ 1:20am) - Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders - Sky Sports NFL & Sky Sports Main Event
Monday Night Football:
- (26/09 @ 12:15am) - Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sky Sports NFL & Sky Sports Main Event
- (26/09 @ 1:15am) - Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals - Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix
How to follow the 2023 NFL season
Live on Sky Sports
The 2023 NFL season kicks off live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Friday September 9 (1.20am) as the defending champion Chiefs take on this year's potential surprise package in the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead.
Neil Reynolds will then be joined by Phoebe Schecter in Pittsburgh for the opening NFL Sunday of the season as the Steelers take on the San Francisco 49ers in the 6pm kickoff live on Sky, while Hannah Wilkes and Jason Bell guide you through the late slate of games from Sky Studios.
Make sure you tune in to Sky Sports NFL every Sunday at 6pm for the first game of our triple-header of live action. The evening's entertainment also includes NFL Redzone action as hosted by Scott Hanson, as well as Sunday Night Football to round off the night.
Sky Sports will broadcast two exclusive live games every Sunday throughout the regular season in the 6pm and 9.25pm slots, while also showing every Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night match-up as well as the Thanksgiving and Christmas Day fixtures.
Fans can also watch every minute of the playoffs across January, followed by Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11.
NFL Week One fixtures
|Date
|Matchup
|Kick-Off (UK time)
|Thursday, September 7
|Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs
|1.20am, Friday morning
|Sunday, September 10
|Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons
|6pm
|Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens
|6pm
|Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns
|6pm
|Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts
|6pm
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings
|6pm
|Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints
|6pm
|San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers
|6pm
|Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders
|6pm
|Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears
|9.25pm
|Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos
|9.25pm
|Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers
|9.25pm
|Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots
|9.25pm
|Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks
|9.25pm
|Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants
|1.20am, Monday morning
|Monday, September 12
|Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets
|1.15am, Tuesday morning
On the road again!
The Sky Sports NFL team are leaving the comfort of Sky Studios to take the show on the road again this season.
Neil Reynolds will lead a two-hour build-up show live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15 as Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans in the third of three London games this year.
It is then off to Germany, where we will broadcast live from Frankfurt as the Dolphins take on the Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts face the New England Patriots on November 5 and 12, respectively.
2023 NFL International Games schedule
|Date
|Matchup
|Location
|October 1 (Week 4)
|Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|Wembley Stadium
|October 8 (Week 5)
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|October 15 (Week 6)
|Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|November 5 (Week 9)
|Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs
|Frankfurt Stadium
|November 12 (Week 10)
|Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots
|Frankfurt Stadium
What else?
The dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel will meanwhile continue to show the usual NFL Network favourites, including Good Morning Football, Pro Football Talk, Total Access, NFL Fantasy Live and America's Game.
Neil Reynolds will be back to present his regular Inside the Huddle podcast, while Hannah Wilkes brings you exclusive interviews with the leading ladies of the NFL through Her Huddle.
Every episode of this year's Hard Knocks as well as One Jets Drive will also be available to watch as we are taken behind-the-scenes with the Jets as they begin life with Aaron Rodgers.
Digital and Social
Throughout the season at skysports.com/nfl, we will have previews and reports for every live game, a rolling blog to accompany Sunday's busy 6pm slate, where you can catch the best of the action if you are out and about.
Stick with us for the best feature and preview content as well as the verdict from our host of experts as our line-up of pundits and guests ensure all the talking points are covered.
And follow us on Twitter @SkySportsNFL where we want you to join in the conversation with your thoughts, comments and feedback through the season.
Don't miss a second of the 2023 NFL season with Sky Sports NFL - watch the Kansas City Chiefs being their Super Bowl title defence against the Detroit Lions in the early hours of Friday September 8 live on Sky.