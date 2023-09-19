Nick Chubb's season likey over after Cleveland Browns' running back suffers knee injury in defeat to Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is taken off the field with a severe knee injury

Nick Chubb has suffered another severe knee injury, likely ending the Cleveland Browns star running back's season.

The four-time Pro Bowler's sixth season in the NFL ended on the second play of the second quarter when Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick came in low for a tackle at the end of a five-yard run early in the second quarter and delivered a hit to Chubb's leg, causing his knee to buckle underneath him.

A teammate grabbed Chubb's hand to help him to his feet after the play, but he shook his head while clutching his left knee, undid his chinstrap, and rolled over onto his side.

After the game, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski did not know the extent of Chubb's injury but expects him to be out for the remainder of the season.

"We feel for Nick," Stefanski said. "But I know Nick and his teammates know, and you have to move on."

"He's a great football player but an even better person. So we will support him every step along the way," he added.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Chubb suffered a significant injury to the same knee in 2015 while in college at Georgia - a dislocation with three torn ligaments. Like the previous injury, the one on Monday night was difficult to watch, and ESPN declined to show replays of the play where he was hurt.

Chubb remained on the ground for several minutes while teammates gathered in prayer nearby. He eventually left on a cart and was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. However, he was returning to Cleveland by the time the Browns were packing up after a 20th straight regular-season loss.

NBA star and Ohio native LeBron James and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson were among those who supported Chubb on social media.

James posted he was "praying for the absolute best," with Jackson offering a similar sentiment.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Chubb has been here before.

He missed the second half of his sophomore year after getting hurt against Tennessee but returned to top 1,000 yards rushing in 2016 and 2017. He was a second-round pick by the Browns in 2018.

He's averaged over 1,250 yards rushing a season during his career, his work ethic and humble nature providing a blueprint for the culture Stefanski is trying to imbue in a locker room that has yet to win consistently in decades.

But it just wasn't enough. It never seems to be for Cleveland when they makes the short trip southeast to face a rival that always seems to have its number, especially when playing at home.

So, Cleveland fell to 1-1. There are still four months to go in a season that began with promise and a dominant victory over Cincinnati in the opener, in which Chubb churned for 103 yards.

It looked like more of the same for precisely 15 minutes and 51 seconds on Monday night. Chubb was slashing his way through Pittsburgh's porous defensive front. He ran for 59 yards on his first nine carries. His 10th ended with his left leg tilted awkwardly beneath him and his teammates in shock.

There isn't much time to recover. Tennessee visit next Sunday. The Browns will collect themselves and try to do what Chubb would want them to do: rid themselves of any excuses and soldier on.