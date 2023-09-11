NFL: Travis Kelce could return for Kansas City Chiefs against Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is making progress, says head coach Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce could return for his team's game against Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Kelce hyperextended his knee in training last week and missed the reigning Super Bowl champions' 21-20 defeat to Detroit Lions but head coach Andy Reid says the 33-year-old's fitness is improving.

Reid said: "Travis is getting better. We'll see how he does the rest of today or tomorrow and we'll go from there."

In Kelce's absence against Lions, backup tight ends Noah Gray and Blake Bell combined to catch five passes for 43 yards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Detroit Lions' win over Kansas City Chiefs during Week One of the NFL season. Highlights of the Detroit Lions' win over Kansas City Chiefs during Week One of the NFL season.

Kadarius Toney, meanwhile, had several of the eight drops by Kansas receivers.

Reid added: "We'll get the receiving things taken care of. I feel good about the receivers we have.

"We are not normally guys that drop the ball but we did and we have to fix it. I think there is talent that will just keep improving as they continue to play. I have seen them do it before. I think we'll get that worked out.

Live NFL Live on

"We've all got to do better. That's the thing I took out of this. Whether it's coaching, it's playing, the O-line, the D-line - we can all take something out of this game and get better at it.

"There were spurts of good and there were spurts of not-so good, and we were in position to win the game. Normally we do that and we did not."

Chiefs' game with Jaguars is live on Sky Sports Action from 5pm on Sunday, with coverage also on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm