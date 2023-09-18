Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs to make quarterback most paid NFL player over four-season period

The Kansas City Chiefs have restructured Patrick Mahomes' contract which will see him become the highest paid NFL player over a four-season period.

Mahomes will be paid $210.6 million (£170m) from 2023 to 2026 in the new deal, his representatives confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Equity Sports CEO Chris Cabott also said the Chiefs and Mahomes plan to revisit the agreement following the 2026 season.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year, $450 million extension in 2020. At the time, it was the largest contract in NFL history in terms of total value.

The NFL quarterback market has since been reset, with Mahomes' $45 million average annual salary trailing Joe Burrow ($55 million), Justin Herbert ($52.5 million), Lamar Jackson ($52 million), Jalen Hurts ($51 million), Russell Wilson ($48.5 million), Kyler Murray ($46.1 million) and Deshaun Watson ($46 million), per Spotrac.

Under the new terms, Mahomes would earn $52.65 million in each of the next four campaigns. Mahomes, who turned 28 on Sunday, won his second Super Bowl and second league MVP award last season.

Including a 1-1 start to this season, Mahomes is 65-17 as a starter in the regular season and 11-3 in the post-season. He has passed for 24,772 yards, 196 touchdowns and 51 interceptions in 82 starts since the Chiefs drafted him in the first round (10th overall) in 2017.

