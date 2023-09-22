Trevon Diggs: Dallas Cowboys cornerback out for the season with torn ACL

Trevon Diggs is out for the year

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss the rest of the 2023 season after tearing his ACL in practice on Thursday.

Diggs was seen leaving the team's facility on crutches with what was believed to be a year-ending knee injury, NFL Network later reporting an MRI had confirmed a torn ACL.

It comes after the 2021 All-Pro recorded his first interception of the season in last week's 30-10 victory over the New York Jets, making him tied for the lead with 18 interceptions since being drafted in 2020.

Diggs signed a five-year $97m contract extension at the start of training camp having been drafted as a second-round pick out of Alabama three years prior.

The 25-year-old, who tied a franchise record with a league-high 11 interceptions in 2021, was off to a strong start in his first season with 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore starting on the opposite side in Dallas.

Through two games, he had an NFL-best 1.0 passer rating against when targeted.

Diggs is the second starter to get injured in practice since the regular season started after left guard Tyler Smith injured a hamstring before the opener.

His absence could see DaRon Bland shift from the slot to the outside, while Jourdan Lewis is also back in the fold after returning from a Lisfranc injury last week. Noah Igbinoghene could also see increased playing time following his trade from the Miami Dolphins in August.

With his route-jumping aggression Diggs has been one of the integral cogs and front-foot tone-setters to Dan Quinn's rampant Cowboys defense over the last couple of years.