Las Vegas Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan shares her secrets of success

On this week's edition of Her Huddle, Las Vegas Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan speaks to Nasser Hussain as part of his Secrets of Success documentary

Morgan describes what it is like to be the first female Black president of a team in the NFL, as well as the challenges of balancing life as a mum with work.

"The support I have received since I became the president of the Raiders, I was a private person but some of the interactions I've had with people, not just in Raiders games but just since I've had this position, have been truly humbling and touching," said Morgan.

"I don't think it's all set in quite yet, I've hit the ground running and it's been an amazing 10 months."

She reflects on her time as chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, while also discussing what she learned from growing up with parents, and the racism they experienced.

