Inside the Huddle: Injury to Nick Chubb, Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl credentials

In the latest edition of Inside the Huddle, Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold discuss the biggest stories from around the NFL, including the impact of Nick Chubb's season-ending injury with the Cleveland Browns.

The guys, meanwhile, ask whether the Dallas Cowboys are the real deal following their dominant start to the new campaign, which has seen them shut out the New York Giants 40-0 before beating the New York Jets 30-10.

They also discuss the "refreshing" Mike McDaniel and his high-powered Miami Dolphins team as they seek to launch a Super Bowl charge behind Tua Tagovailoa.

