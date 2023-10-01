Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Bills safety returns to action in first regular-season game since cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to action in his first regular-season game since suffering a cardiac arrest in early January.

The Bills safety took to the field as part of Buffalo's kick-off return unit to open their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The kick-off resulted in a touchback, but it marked a key milestone for Hamlin in appearing in his first regular-season game some nine months since going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati.

Hamlin also appeared on the Bills' kick-off coverage team after Buffalo opened the scoring on Josh Allen's 18-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis.

Hamlin got the nod to play after starting safety Jordan Poyer was sidelined by a knee injury.

The 25-year-old was the last Bills player to exit the tunnel before kick-off.

He ran the length of the field with his arms spread before taking off his helmet in the end zone and stood before a cheering crowd.

