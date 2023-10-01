Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Bills safety returns to action in first regular-season game since cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin took to the field for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January as part of Buffalo's kick-off return unit to open the game against the Miami Dolphins
Last Updated: 01/10/23 7:55pm
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to action in his first regular-season game since suffering a cardiac arrest in early January.
The Bills safety took to the field as part of Buffalo's kick-off return unit to open their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
The kick-off resulted in a touchback, but it marked a key milestone for Hamlin in appearing in his first regular-season game some nine months since going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati.
Hamlin also appeared on the Bills' kick-off coverage team after Buffalo opened the scoring on Josh Allen's 18-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis.
Hamlin got the nod to play after starting safety Jordan Poyer was sidelined by a knee injury.
The 25-year-old was the last Bills player to exit the tunnel before kick-off.
He ran the length of the field with his arms spread before taking off his helmet in the end zone and stood before a cheering crowd.
The Bills are 11-2 in their past 13 meetings against their division rivals, and have won seven straight at home, including playoffs.