Patrick Mahomes sets TD record as Kansas City Chiefs hold off New York Jets with Taylor Swift and Aaron Rodgers watching on

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs against the New York Jets in Week Four of the NFL season. Highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs against the New York Jets in Week Four of the NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs shook off a subpar performance as they blew a 17-point lead, but held on to defeat the New York Jets 23-20.

Mahomes was intercepted twice and struggled to get much going after a quick start with pop superstar Taylor Swift watching Travis Kelce and the Chiefs for the second straight game, this time from a suite at MetLife Stadium.

After the Chiefs (3-1) regained the lead on Harrison Butker's 26-yard field goal with 10:51 remaining in the game, Zach Wilson made his first big mistake when he lost a snap. Tershawn Wharton recovered the loose ball giving Mahomes and the Chiefs possession at the Jets 47.

Michael Carter II intercepted Mahomes on third-and-20 from the Jets 40 - but it was negated by a holding call on Sauce Gardner. Replays showed it was a questionable call and an irate Jets coach Robert Saleh stormed down the sideline to shout at an official.

Mahomes, who had a 24-yard run on third-and-22 to extend the drive, ran for 11 yards on another third down to the Jets 2, sealing the victory. Moments later, a still-angry Saleh was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty - and the clock hit zero on a bitter loss for the Jets (1-3).

Quarterback Mahomes, who became the fastest player to 200 NFL touchdown passes, was 18 of 30 for 203 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 51 yards. Isiah Pacheco rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, and Kelce had six catches for 60 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reached 200 touchdown passes on Sunday

Wilson had his best game since taking over for the injured Aaron Rodgers in the first game of the 2023 season, going 28 of 39 for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Trailing 20-12, Wilson and the Jets opened the second half with the ball and marched down the field with the quarterback finding Allen Lazard in the middle of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown pass.

Wilson then avoided a tackle attempt, rolled out and zipped forward for a 2-point conversion that tied the game at 20. Rodgers, who rejoined his team-mates on Saturday after tearing his left Achilles tendon in his debut on September 11, was shown on the stadium video screens clapping and cheering after the score, sitting in a suite with Jets owner Woody Johnson - and that got the New York fans even more fired up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes becomes the fastest quarterback to reach 200 touchdown passes on a 34-yard strike to tight end Noah Gray against the New York Jets. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes becomes the fastest quarterback to reach 200 touchdown passes on a 34-yard strike to tight end Noah Gray against the New York Jets.

It appeared it would be a blowout early when Pacheco slipped a tackle attempt by Micheal Clemons in the backfield on third-and-1, made a move downfield and then zipped into the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown that made it 10-0.

Mahomes threw the 200th touchdown pass of his career, reaching the milestone in his 84th game to break Dan Marino's NFL record when he connected with Noah Gray on a 34-yard score with 3:24 left in the first quarter. Marino threw his 200th TD pass in his 89th NFL game with Miami in 1989.

Taylor Swift was in attendance to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs

The Jets got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter when Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor was called for a facemask penalty on Bryce Huff in the end zone, resulting in a safety. The play seemed to breathe some life into New York's struggling offense as Wilson marched the Jets down the field, helped by a 39-yard toss to Allen Lazard. The drive stalled, though, when Tyler Conklin couldn't scoop a low throw in the end zone and the Jets settled for a 31-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein that made it 17-5.

Ashtyn Davis intercepted Mahomes' throw to Gray to open the Chiefs' next possession, giving the Jets the ball back at Kansas City's 41. And New York took advantage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Patrick Mahomes runs for nine yards to seal the victory for the Kansas City Chiefs against the New York Jets in Week Four of the NFL season. Patrick Mahomes runs for nine yards to seal the victory for the Kansas City Chiefs against the New York Jets in Week Four of the NFL season.

After Randall Cobb extended the drive by reaching out for a first down on third-and-5 to the 19, wide receiver Xavier Gipson gained 14 yards on an end-around to put the ball at the 5. Two plays later, Wilson found C.J. Uzomah in the top right corner of the end zone for a 1-yard TD to cut the Jets' deficit to 17-12 with 6:26 left in the half.

Butker's 37-yarder made it 20-12 with 2:15 remaining in the second quarter but the Jets fought back and made it 20-20.

However, Wilson's fumble in the fourth quarter helped the Chiefs to victory as Mahomes scrambled for a 9-yard gain on third-and-8 in the final moments, which allowed his team to run out the clock.

You can watch the 2023 NFL season and more on NOW for £21 a month for six months