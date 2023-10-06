Jonathan Taylor committed to Indianapolis Colts for now following trade request

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor told reporters Thursday that he is committed to the team, at least at the moment.

"I'm here right now," he said.

He had not practiced with the team since December after suffering a season-ending right ankle injury. Back this week, it isn't clear whether he sees a future with the Colts after asking for a trade this summer amid a contract dispute.

"I don't think it matters if I'm saying I'm committed or not, because I'm here," said Taylor, who wasn't present for most of training camp.

"If somebody wasn't committed, they wouldn't be here. And right now, I'm here and my No 1 goal is to attack this first practice. It's been over 290 days, I believe."

Taylor, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is in the final year of his four-year, $7.8m rookie contract and was due to receive a $4.3m base salary this season.

He declined Thursday to talk about the potential for a contract extension.

"I'm not here to get into any contract things," he said. "Those were over the course of the offseason, but the season is here. We've got the Tennessee Titans on the clock. Division matchup. What are you going to do?"

The Colts designated Taylor to return from the physically unable to perform list, giving them 21 days to place him on the active roster. Coach Shane Steichen said it is possible Taylor will play Sunday against the Titans.

Reports from Indianapolis indicated there has been a reduction in the tension between Taylor and the front office, but Taylor said his health is the biggest factor in being back with the team.

"The No. 1 thing that changed is that I'm finally able to step on the field," he said. "Like I said, it's a big day. It's a huge day."

Taylor rushed for 861 yards and four touchdowns in 11 starts last season. The 2021 All-Pro selection has gained 4,643 yards from scrimmage and scored 36 touchdowns in 43 career games (41 starts).

The Colts' leading rusher through four games this year is Zack Moss with 280 yards and one touchdown on 66 carries, while rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has rushed for 131 yards and four scores.

The Colts are tied for first place in the AFC South - along with every other team in the division. Every team is 2-2.