Chase Claypool traded to Miami Dolphins to end brief spell with Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears have traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to Miami Dolphins

Chicago traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins on Friday to end his brief run with the Bears.

The Dolphins and Bears will also swap 2025 draft picks in the trade with Chicago receiving a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round, which is pending a physical.

The move comes after Claypool was a healthy scratch for the second time in five days after he was to stay away from the team for a Week 4 game with Denver Broncos and missing the Bears' 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has spent less than a year with the Bears, who traded a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers last November and has played 10 games totalling 18 receptions on 43 targets, 191 yards receiving and a touchdown.

"Day one, I talked about being on time, being respectful and working hard," said coach Matt Eberflus earlier this week when asked about the situation around Claypool.

"That, to me, is important for every individual - if it's a staff member, a player or a coach. That's where we are. We feel right now this is the best decision for us."

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (10) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September

The Chicago Bears beat the Washington Commanders 40-20 to clinch their first win of the 2023 season hours after hearing the news of the death of franchise great Dick Butkus.

The Dolphins receiver River Cracraft went on injured reserve after hurting his shoulder in Week 3, but Claypool will join Miami's All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill and speedy third-year player Jaylen Waddle.

The Bears welcome the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) to Chicago on Sunday in Week Six, while the Commanders are on the road against the Atlanta Falcons (2-2).

Week Five continues when the New York Giants face the Miami Dolphins live on Sky Sports NFL, with coverage under way from 5pm ahead of kickoff at 6pm, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles against the Los Angeles Rams and Sunday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.