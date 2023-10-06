Von Miller: Buffalo Bills linebacker hoping to play against Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham on Sunday

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau will miss Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London due to a foot injury, with Von Miller potentially set to play.

Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed the status of his third-year pass rusher on Friday morning. Rousseau has not practiced this week.

McDermott added that Rousseau's absence will not impact the decision about whether star linebacker Miller will make his season debut at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau has been ruled out of the clash

Miller, who is returning from tearing his ACL last season, was listed as questionable to play against the Jaguars (2-2) after turning in his third straight limited practice on Friday.

Rousseau was injured during Buffalo's 48-20 win over Miami last Sunday. He had two sacks against the Dolphins and has three sacks through four starts this season for the Bills (3-1).

A first-round pick in 2021, Rousseau has registered 15 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, 96 tackles and three forced fumbles in 34 career games (all starts). Miller, 34, was activated from the physically unable to perform list this week and told reporters Friday that there's a "94.5 percent chance" he will play against the Jaguars.

An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Miller has recorded 123.5 sacks in 161 games (all starts) with the Denver Broncos (2011-19, 2021), Los Angeles Rams (2021) and Bills.

Like Miller, cornerback Christian Benford (shoulder) was limited in all three practice sessions this week and is questionable for Sunday's game.

Jacksonville listed linebackers Devin Lloyd (thumb) and Dawuane Smoot (Achilles), cornerback Christian Braswell (hamstring) and wide receiver Parker Washington (knee) are out for Sunday's game.

Wide receivers Zay Jones (knee) and Jamal Agnew (quad), safety Antonio Johnson (hamstring) and defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) as questionable versus Buffalo.

