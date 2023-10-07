Jonathan Taylor: Indianapolis Colts running back signs extension following summer trade request

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has signed a three-year extension

All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed on a three-year, $42 million extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed, according to reports.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport first reported that an agreement had been struck for the talented 24-year-old to remain in Indianapolis earlier on Saturday.

It comes after an ugly offseason contract dispute, which saw Taylor, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, submit a trade request.

The New Jersey native, who was in the final year of his rookie contract, had been frustrated with the amount of money teams are paying running backs and complained about league owners undervaluing running backs in general, citing the $10.1 million franchise tag number – the lowest of any position other than kickers or punters.

The Colts had given him permission to find a trade partner in the summer but it's understood that both parties have now "mended fences" and brokered an agreement.

Taylor returned to practice this week after starting the season on the list and going through an ugly offseason contract dispute. The Colts activated Taylor (ankle) from the physically unable to perform list Saturday and removed the questionable designation from his status for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans (2-2).

He missed all of the team's offseason workouts while rehabbing from ankle surgery and all of training camp.

Taylor was eager, when speaking to media on Thursday, to put the dispute behind him and get back on the field.

"If somebody wasn't committed, they wouldn't be here. Right now, I'm here and my No 1 goal is really to attack this first practice," Taylor said in his first public comments since June. "It's been over 290 days, I believe. When you're not doing what you love, you're going to notice it, so my main goal has been to attack this first day."

Taylor rushed for 861 yards and four touchdowns in 11 starts last season. The 2021 All-Pro selection has gained 4,643 yards from scrimmage and scored 36 touchdowns in 43 career games (41 starts).

The Colts' leading rusher through four games this year is Zack Moss with 280 yards and one touchdown on 66 carries, while rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has rushed for 131 yards and four scores.

The Colts are tied for first place in the AFC South – along with every other team in the division. Every team is 2-2 ahead of the showdown with divisional rivals Tennessee.