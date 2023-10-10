Green Bay Packers 13-17 Las Vegas Raiders: Jordan Love intercepted three times as Amik Robertson seals the win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Green Bay Packers against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week Five of the NFL season. Highlights of the Green Bay Packers against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week Five of the NFL season.

Robert Spillane intercepted Green Bay's Jordan Love twice, Amik Robertson made a game-sealing pick in the end zone, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Packers 17-13 on Monday night to end a three-game skid.

The Raiders' offense did just enough, with Jimmy Garoppolo completing 22 of 31 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown while throwing his NFL-high seventh interception. Jakobi Meyers led the Raiders with seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Love went 16 of 30 passing for 182 yards and the three picks as both offenses stalled, the Packers (2-3) finishing with 285 yards to the Raiders' (2-3) 279.

Las Vegas ended an eight-game skid against the Packers, with the franchise having last beaten Green Bay in 1987 when it played in Los Angeles.

The Raiders took a 10-3 lead into half-time thanks to nine-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to Meyers. Las Vegas had a chance for even bigger lead after linebacker Spillane's interception in the second quarter gave the Raiders possession at the Green Bay seven, but they settled for a short field goal.

That kind of start was nothing new for the Packers, who have scored six first-half points in their past three games. They overcame a 17-0 deficit at the break two weeks ago to beat the New Orleans Saints, and last week outscored the Detroit Lions 17-7 in the second half but still lost by two touchdowns.

Stats leaders:

Green Bay Packers

Passing: Jordan Love, 16/30, 182 yards, 3 INT

Jordan Love, 16/30, 182 yards, 3 INT Rushing: AJ Dillon, 20 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD

AJ Dillon, 20 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Christian Watson, 3 catches, 91 yards

Las Vegas Raiders

Passing: Jimmy Garoppolo, 22/31, 208 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Jimmy Garoppolo, 22/31, 208 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: Josh Jacobs, 20 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD

Josh Jacobs, 20 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Jakobi Meyers, 7 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD

And, right on cue, the Packers opened the second half with Rudy Ford's interception of Garoppolo, leading to AJ Dillon's five-yard touchdown run to tie the game.

Later in the third quarter, Green Bay failed to take advantage of a short field.

Love found Christian Watson without a defender within 10 yards of him. The 77-yard completion - and a horse-collar tackle penalty - put the Packers at the three-yard line, but Green Bay had to settle for a chip-shot field goal to go ahead 13-10.

The lead didn't hold up long. Josh Jacobs' 2-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter put Las Vegas back in front.

Scoring summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Packers 3-0 Raiders Anders Carlson 37-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Packers 3-7 Raiders Jimmy Garoppolo seven-yard TD pass to Jakobi Meyers (extra point) Packers 3-10 Raiders Daniel Carlson 26-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Packers 10-10 Raiders AJ Dillon five-yard rushing TD (extra point) Packers 13-10 Raiders Anders Carlson 22-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Packers 13-17 Raiders Josh Jacobs two-yard rushing TD (extra point)

What did they say?

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane on Amik Robertson's game-sealing interception: "One of the best interceptions I've ever seen in my life. Fifty yards down the field, to be able to contort his body, high point the football and end the game like that, what an outstanding play by a player who's been gnawing at the bit to get on the field."

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur: "I thought our defense competed hard, enough for us to win the game. We've got to find a way to score points because I think anytime you hold somebody to 17 points, it's enough to win football games."

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels: "A lot of credit for hanging in there and grinding it out. It was that kind of game the entire four quarters. Nothing was easy."

What's next?

The Packers head into a bye week before returning to play on the road against the Denver Broncos on October 22, while the Raiders face the struggling New England Patriots in Week Six.

Watch the Baltimore Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium live on Sky Sports NFL on Sunday October 15, with kickoff at 2.30pm.