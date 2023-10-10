Justin Jefferson: Minnesota Vikings star set to miss time on injured reserve due to hamstring issue

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson

The Minnesota Vikings are set to place star wide receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the team's next four games.

Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, with no timeframe placed on his return, as reported by NFL Network.

It means he will now miss games against the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons, with the Vikings sitting 1-4 and third in the NFC North.

The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year had entered Week Five with a league-leading 543 receiving yards from a tied-second 33 catches and three touchdowns.

His absence should pave the way for an increased target share for rookie receiver Jordan Addison, who has 19 catches for 249 yards and three touchdowns through five games. Tight end TJ Hockenson is also among the options for Kirk Cousins having made 30 catches for 254 yards and two scores on the year.

It brings an end to Jefferson's run of 53 consecutive starts since Week Three of his rookie campaign in 2020, while also marking the first time he has missed a game in the NFL.

The Vikings stare at the prospect of a major transition come the end of the season, with quarterback Cousins playing on the final year of his current deal.

Jefferson's setback meanwhile adds to the long list of marquee injury setbacks so far during the 2023 NFL season, with Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson among the latest players to go down after sustaining a shoulder injury in Week Five.

Dolphins star Achane sidelined

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane is also due to miss time after suffering a knee injury in his side's victory over the New York Giants at the weekend.

NFL Network reported that Achane is set to be sidelined for 'multiple weeks' as a result of the problem.

Achane reeled off a stunning 76-yard touchdown run in the game on his way to 151 rushing yards from 11 carries as he extended his scoring tally to seven through five weeks.

The third-round pick leads Miami with 460 rushing yards and five touchdowns while also making nine catches for 67 yards and two end zone visits, proving a seamless fit to Mike McDaniel's scheme.

Raheem Mostert leads the Dolphins with 58 carries so far on the year, from which he has amassed 314 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Notable injuries during the 2023 season Player Team Injury David Ojabo (LB) Baltimore Ravens Ankle/knee JK Dobbins (RB) Baltimore Ravens Achilles Matt Milano (LB) Buffalo Bills Leg Tre'Davious White (CB) Buffalo Bills Achilles Jaycee Horn (CB) Carolina Panthers Hamstring Nick Chubb (RB) Cleveland Browns Knee Trevon Diggs (CB) Dallas Cowboys Knee CJ Gardner-Johnson (S) Detroit Lions Pectoral Aaron Jones (RB) Green Bay Packers Hamstring David Bakhtiari (OT) Green Bay Packers Knee Derek Stingley Jr. (CB) Houston Texans Hamstring Anthony Richardson (QB) Indianapolis Colts Shoulder Austin Ekeler (RB) Los Angeles Chargers Ankle Mike Williams (WR) Los Angeles Chargers Knee De'Von Achane (RB) Miami Dolphins Knee Justin Jefferson (WR) Minnesota Vikings Hamstring Matthew Judon (LB) New England Patriots Bicep Christian Gonzalez (CB) New England Patriots Shoulder Saquon Barkley (RB) New York Giants Ankle Alijah Vera-Tucker (G) New York Jets Calf Aaron Rodgers (QB) New York Jets Achilles Cameron Heyward (DT) Pittsburgh Steelers Groin Diontae Johnson (WR) Pittsburgh Steelers Hamstring

Vera-Tucker out for the year

It was also announced Monday that New York Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker will also miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles.

Vera-Tucker, 24, was injured during Sunday's 31-21 win against the Denver Broncos. NFL Network originally reported that the Jets were optimistic their 2021 first-round pick (No. 14 overall) only injured his calf.

But Monday afternoon, coach Robert Saleh told reporters that the MRI showed an Achilles tear.

"We're all kind of surprised, because he played a play on it, he walked off on his own power, he walked to the locker room on his own power, so we were pretty optimistic that that part of it was going to be OK," Saleh said. "It's a blow. Again, I feel bad for him."

It's the second straight year that Vera-Tucker's season has been cut short, having played seven games in 2022 before suffering a torn triceps.

Vera-Tucker has started all 28 of his games with New York, including the first five contests this season. He began the season as the starting right guard before shifting to right tackle in Week 3.

Backup right tackle Max Mitchell could start Sunday when the Jets (2-3) host the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0).

