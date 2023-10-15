Trevor Lawrence, Christian McCaffrey and Justin Fields suffer injuries during NFL Sunday in Week Six

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence limped off with a knee injury

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sustained a left knee injury late on in Sunday's 37-20 home victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Lawrence is slated to undergo further tests on the issue after suggesting his knee is a "little bit bruised."

"I'm going to get it checked out a little more but I should be OK," Lawrence told CBS.

"I'm always concerned for my players when they go down in situations like that," said head coach Doug Pederson postgame. "Tyson [CB Tyson Campbell] is the same way. It's just unfortunate there. We'll see where they're at here later tonight and will have an update for you tomorrow."

Lawrence was injured when sacked by Samson Ebukam of the Colts with 3:04 left in the contest. He reached for the knee after being tackled before hobbling off the field and being examined on the sidelines.

In his postgame press conference, Lawrence said he felt "discomfort" in the knee when he hit the ground.

When Jacksonville got the ball back with 1:45 remaining, backup quarterback C.J. Beathard entered to take the three game-ending kneel-downs.

Lawrence was 20 of 30 passing for 181 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Jaguars (4-2), who moved into first place in the AFC South.

The former No 1 overall pick has passed for 1,439 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Concern for CMC and Deebo

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and running back Christian McCaffrey (oblique) were also ruled out by the 49ers after exiting their side's 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

McCaffrey, the NFL's leading rusher entering Week Six, was deemed questionable to return in the fourth quarter before being ruled out.

Samuel played San Francisco's first two series, but he was then taken to the medical tent before heading back to the locker room.

The 49ers announced before the loss to the Browns that X-rays on Samuel's shoulder were negative with an MRI exam scheduled.

Prior to exiting, Samuel was targeted once without a catch. He added a pair of carries for 11 yards.

He briefly returned to the game but jogged into the locker room with 1:23 on the clock in the third quarter.

McCaffrey caught a touchdown pass in the first half and had 11 carries for 43 yards with three receptions for nine yards before exiting the game. He entered the week with an NFL-best 510 rushing yards.

Samuel entered Sunday with 20 receptions for 302 yards and a touchdown through five games this season. He also had 84 rushing yards and a score.

Fields suffers thumb injury

Initial tests taken at Soldier Field showed no broken bones in the injured right hand of Bears quarterback Justin Fields, Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus said Sunday afternoon.

Fields is due to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the full extend of the problem.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields

Fields wasn't around to see the end of the Minnesota Vikings' win over the Bears. He left the game in the second half and was ruled out with what the team said was a right hand injury.

Fields first went to the medical tent on the sideline early in the third quarter before heading to the locker room. He was holding his right throwing hand as he left the field.

Fields injured his hand while being taken to the ground as he was attempting to flip the ball, his own body weight landing on him after cutting the ball loose.

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent took over for Fields and fumbled on his first NFL drive, with the Vikings returning it for a touchdown. Bagent later scored on a one-yard sneak, but the undrafted rookie out of Division II Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, was intercepted to end Chicago's final drive.

Fields completed six of 10 passes for 58 yards and threw one interception before leaving the game. He also rushed eight times for 46 yards.