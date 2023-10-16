Buffalo Bills 14-9 New York Giants: Bills hang on to inflict fourth straight defeat on Giants

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown throws

Josh Allen brushed off a slow start with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown throws as Buffalo Bills hung on to defeat New York Giants 14-9 on Sunday night.

Allen went 19-for-30 passing for 169 yards with an interception, while Stefon Diggs hauled in 10 receptions for 100 yards for Bills as they handed Giants their fourth straight loss.

Bills bounced back from a 25-20 defeat to Jacksonville Jaguars in London last weekend, although the win was marred by a neck injury sustained by running back Damien Harris in the second quarter.

Harris was stretchered from the field and taken to hospital, with Bills later saying the 26-year-old - who is in his first season with the side - had feeling in his arms and legs and that scans had come back normal.

Bills wait after an injury to team-mate Damien Harris against Giants

Bills were under pressure in the final moments of the game as Giants reached the one-yard line but Buffalo held on to clinch a five-point win that took their season record to 4-2 and left Giants' at 1-5.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Allen threw to Deonte Harty in the left flat for a three-yard touchdown to conclude a 17-play, 89-yard drive and make it 7-6 in favour of the Bills.

The Giants marched 79 yards in nine plays but settled for Graham Gano's 29-yard field goal - his third such score of the game - with 10:35 left.

Allen led a 12-play, 75-yard drive in response and hit Quintin Morris for the go-ahead score with 3:48 to play.

New York then marched 56 yards in 13 plays in the final 1:25 and got a second shot at the end zone when Buffalo were called for pass interference when the game clock hit zeroes.

But on the untimed down, Tyrod Taylor's would-be TD pass to Darren Waller fell incomplete.

Stats leaders:

Buffalo Bills

Passing: Josh Allen, 19/30, 169 yards, two TDs, one INT

Josh Allen, 19/30, 169 yards, two TDs, one INT Rushing: James Cook, 14 carries, 71 yards

James Cook, 14 carries, 71 yards Receiving: Stefon Diggs, 10 catches, 100 yards

New York Giants

Passing: Tyrod Taylor, 24/36, 200 yards

Tyrod Taylor, 24/36, 200 yards Rushing: Saquon Barkley, 24 carries, 93 yards

Saquon Barkley, 24 carries, 93 yards Receiving: Darius Slayton, four catches, 93 yards; Wan'Dale Robinson, eight catches, 62 yards

Scoring summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Giants 3-0 Bills Graham Gano 29-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Giants 6-0 Bills Graham Gano 43-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Giants 6-7 Bills Deonte Harty TD, three-yard pass from Josh Allen Giants 9-7 Bills Graham Gano 29-yard field goal Giants 7-14 Bills Quintin Morris TD, 15-yard pass from Josh Allen

Bills are at New England Patriots on Sunday (6pm UK time) with Giants hosting Washington Commanders at the same time on the same day.

Week Six concludes live on Sky Sports on Monday night with Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (1.15am Tuesday UK time).

Week Seven then gets going on Thursday night (1.15am Friday UK time) with Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, also live on Sky Sports.