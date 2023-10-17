NFL Week Six stats: Desmond Ridder loses first home game since high school as New York Giants touchdown wait continues

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2023 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

It was a 'Kickathon' in London as there were nine field goals in the Ravens' 24-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans - only the 10th game in NFL history with that many field goals. There were 10 in the 2019 meeting between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Justin Tucker made six field goals in the game, and Nick Folk tied Tucker's record with his 70th consecutive field goal under 40 yards.

The Atlanta Falcons' loss to the Washington Commanders was Desmond Ridder's first home defeat in either his College or NFL career. Prior to this weekend's 24-16 defeat, he was 5-0 at home in the NFL having gone 26-0 at home over the course of his college career in Cincinnati from 2018 to 2021.

Andrei Iosivas of the Bengals scored his first career touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks. He became the first wide receiver to score his first NFL touchdown on his birthday since Chris Conley of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 25, 2015.

It was another one-score game for the Minnesota Vikings as they defeated the Chicago Bears 19-13. They improved their record this season to 2-4 having been a perfect 11-0 in one-score games in last year's regular season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Colts 37-20 and in doing so raised their record to 4-2. This marks the first time for 82 games that they have been at least wo games above .500. The last time was when they were 3-1 after four games of the 2018 season. However, they then proceeded to lose 10 of their last 12 games to end 5-11.

Having scored two touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills in London last week, Travis Etienne scored two more against the Indianapolis Colts. He joined Frank Gore of the San Francisco 49ers as the only players to have scored at least two touchdowns in back-to-back games in different countries. Back in 2013 Gore achieved the feat in Week Seven against the Tennessee Titans and then in Week Eight against the Jaguars in London.

Etienne's two touchdowns this week came in the space of 16 seconds. Only three players have scored two touchdowns in a shorter span in the same half:

Shortest span between touchdowns in one half Player Team Opposition Year Time (seconds) Shaun Alexander Sea Minn 2002 0.09 Jeremy Chinn Car Min 2020 0.10 LaDainian Tomlinson SD Cin 2006 0.15 Travis Etienne Jax Ind 2023 0.16 Derrick Henry Ten Jax 2019 0.16

The Cleveland Browns became the first team to defeat the 49ers in the regular season since the Chiefs in Week Seven of last year. The 49ers had won 15 straight regular-season games, tying the longest winning streak in franchise history.

Christian McCaffrey became the fourth player in NFL history to score a scrimmage touchdown in 15 straight games including the playoffs. He now trails only Lenny Moore for the most consecutive games with at least one touchdown scored of any kind. Moore scored in 17 consecutive games from 1963 to 1964.

The Houston Texans defeated the New Orleans Saints despite CJ Stroud throwing his first career interception. It came on his 192nd pass attempt, a new record for the most consecutive pass attempts without an interception to begin a career.

The New York Jets won their first-ever game against the Philadelphia Eagles after a run of 12 straight defeats which dated back to their first-ever meeting back in 1973. It was the Jets first win against an opponent that was undefeated in Week Six or later since they beat the Colts in Week 16 of the 2009 season.

The Giants have still not scored an offensive touchdown in the first half of a game this season. The only teams to have had worse starts to a season in that respect were the 1998 Chargers and Buccaneers, neither of whom scored an offensive touchdown in any of their first seven games of the season.

