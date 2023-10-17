Anthony Richardson: Indianapolis Colts quarterback expected to miss season with shoulder injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is set to miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is "probably" going to miss the remainder of the regular season due to an injury to his throwing shoulder.

Richardson suffered an AC joint sprain in Week 5 during the Colts' 23-16 win over the Titans. It was Richardson's second injury of his young career, having also sustained a concussion in Week 2.

The Colts have yet to determine whether the 21-year-old, who was placed on injured reserve last week, will undergo surgery.

Richardson is unlikely to feature again during the regular season

"The most likelihood is he's probably going to be gone for the year," Irsay told ESPN. "I mean, it's not definite but (he) probably misses this year and we're going to have to contend with that factor.

"There's debate going, but it's probably going to lead toward surgery in the next week or so. We're just trying to figure out exactly how and when and what we want to do and what Anthony wants to do."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Los Angeles Rams against Indianapolis Colts from Week Four of the NFL season. Highlights of the Los Angeles Rams against Indianapolis Colts from Week Four of the NFL season.

The Colts (3-3) lost 37-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with Gardner Minshew going 33-for-55 for 329 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions for Indianapolis.

Richardson, this year's fourth overall pick in the draft, completed 59.5 per cent of his passes for 577 yards, three touchdowns and one interception over four starts to begin his career. He also picked up 136 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Indianapolis Colts 20-37 Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence passed for two touchdowns and Travis Etienne Jr. ran for two scores to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 37-20 victory over the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Christian Kirk and Brenton Strange caught touchdown passes as Jacksonville (4-2) moved into first place in the AFC South. The Jaguars forced four turnovers on a strip-sack by Josh Allen and interceptions by Andre Cisco, Rayshawn Jenkins and Darious Williams.

Lawrence, who sustained a left knee injury, was 20-of-30 passing for 181 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as Jacksonville finished off the two-game regular-season sweep of the Colts.

Live NFL Live on

He injured the knee while being sacked by defensive end Samson Ebukam in the fourth quarter, one play before a 51-yard field goal made it a 37-20 lead for Jacksonville at the 3-minute mark. Two-time NFL tackles leader Foyesade Oluokun had a season-best 15 stops for the Jaguars.

Gardner Minshew completed 33 of 55 passes for 329 yards, one touchdown and a career-worst three interceptions for Indianapolis (3-3). The former Jacksonville quarterback was starting in place of Richardson.

Stream the best NFL and more top sport, including the Cricket World Cup and Women's Super League, with NOW. Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars at the New Orleans Saints live on Friday at 12am on Sky Sports NFL.