NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell receives three-year contract extension until March 2027

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has had his contract extended through until March 2027, the league confirmed on Wednesday.

Goodell, 64, has been in charge of the United States' most popular professional sports league since 2006 and his current contract was set to expire in spring 2024.

"The Compensation Committee updated the full ownership today that an agreement has been reached to extend Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract for three years, through March 2027," the league announced in a statement.

Goodell is reportedly set to earn $63.9m for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

His new deal is expected to be incentive-laden and likely the most lucrative given to any commissioner based on the league's financial success with respect to its recent media rights deals.

Under Goodell's leadership, the NFL's popularity and revenue have skyrocketed.

The Washington Commanders were sold for a record $6.05bn earlier this year, while he has also has dealt with intense scrutiny and criticism regarding the league's handling of off-field issues involving players, including domestic violence, and the initial response to Colin Kaepernick's call for social justice by kneeling during the national anthem.

The contract extension came as little surprise as it was widely reported to have been in the works for months.

