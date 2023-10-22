Ndamukong Suh: Baltimore Ravens among NFL teams in contact with free agent defensive tackle

What next for Ndamukong Suh?

Ndamukong Suh has revealed the Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL teams with whom he has been in contact as the free agent defensive tackle plots his return to action later this season.

The former Super Bowl champion has been part of the Sky Sports NFL coverage across October but remains intent on signing with a contender during the second half of the season.

Suh signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in November last season before helping Nick Sirianni's side reach the Super Bowl, where they were eventually beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs.

As his time in London draws to a close, Suh's attention turns to resuming a playing career that has unfinished business.

"I've got a couple more weeks so we'll just wait and see," Suh told Sky Sports.

"Some breaking news! Last week it was the Ravens that spoke to me, they seem to be interested and played great today! You never know.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ndamukong Suh says that he 'embraced' the 'dirty player' reputation and praised former CEO of Nike Phil Knight for his help Ndamukong Suh says that he 'embraced' the 'dirty player' reputation and praised former CEO of Nike Phil Knight for his help

""We'll see when we get back to the states and get settled.

"It's got to be a team in the mix and you want to play with great athletes. You have all these great players and an amazing quarterback in Lamar Jackson, you never know, we'll see how these next two weeks go."

Baltimore currently sit 5-2 and top of the AFC North after blowing out the Detroit Lions 38-6 on Sunday, having entered the weekend with the second-ranked defense in the league.

The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro has amassed 71.5 sacks and 600 tackles across 13 seasons in the league since being selected No 2 overall by the Detroit Lions in 2010.

The former Defensive Rookie of the Year featured in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that swarmed Patrick Mahomes on the way to beating the Chiefs at Super Bowl LV at the end of the 2020 season, having also been part of the Los Angeles Rams side that lost to the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LIII.

Suh had been drafted in to reinforce the Eagle's run defense down the stretch last season, though admits he came close to landing with the San Francisco 49ers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh explains what it's like to play with and against Tom Brady, and reveals he's open to a return to the NFL Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh explains what it's like to play with and against Tom Brady, and reveals he's open to a return to the NFL

"I was vying between San Francisco and Philadelphia," he explained. "I was on the phone with both of them at the same time and really actually wanted to go to San Francisco over Philly from the perspective that my favourite defensive line coach who drafted me in Detroit, Kris Kocurek, is in San Francisco.

"We've been trying to get together since 2016/2017. He came down to Miami and I got cut, he went to San Francisco and he's been trying to get me over there and I've been trying to get over there as well, it just hasn't worked out for whatever reason.

"I'm glad I made the decision to go to Philly, because it's a city I've always wanted to play for and I was filling a void for them that they needed as a run defender while also helping in the pass game and helping some young guys. I'm glad it worked out outside of not winning that Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs."