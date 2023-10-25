Derrick Henry to Miami Dolphins? Fred Warner to Buffalo Bills? Fantasy NFL trades ahead of Tuesday's deadline

As the NFL trade deadline approaches, Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold ponder their fantasy deals around the league on the latest edition of Inside the Huddle...

The Tennessee Titans have already traded All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles and Mecole Hardman has returned to the Kansas City Chiefs from the New York Jets, while Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter are among the names linked to moves around the league.

Could Titans running back Derrick Henry make a stunning move to a contender?

"I'm going to say Derrick Henry to the Miami Dolphins," said Reynolds. "They've got Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, but you can never have enough!

"I think in Mike McDaniel's offense he would be a fantastic addition. I saw him at Tottenham he took a direct snap in wildcat and ran for 60 yards and the safety had to take a really long angle to cut him off. He's got some gas, I think his speed is overlooked and I think what he has is the power Miami lacked against Philadelphia on Sunday.

"I say you can never have enough, they had those backs and still went for Jonathan Taylor. So Henry to Miami, or Derrick Henry to Detroit. Derrick Henry somewhere!"

No player has posted more rushing yards than Henry's 7,526 since 2018, but with the Titans sitting 2-4, he features among multiple names touted for a possible trade away from Mike Vrabel's team.

"We know Henry is on the block," says Jeff Reinebold. "What's the issue right now with the Dolphins? Physicality. That's an instant upgrade in physicality when you bring the King in.

"There's a saying in football BYOB, be your own blocker, and he can be his own blocker. That offensive line would be helped immediately.

"Think what it can do additionally for all that speed outside, you've got a guy that every down, imagine it's second-and-three, are you going to load the box? Well good luck, because that 4x100m relay team of wide receivers is ready to go. I could see the fit with the Detroit Lions too, adding a big physical back."

There are fantasy trades, and there are fantasy trades.

Over to our resident coach, Jeff Reinebold, who has called for linebacker reinforcements for the Buffalo Bills.

"When they lost Matt Milano they lost a huge part of that defense," said Reinebold. "I watched the tape of their game against New England and you can see how big a gap there is now between what they're playing with and what they were like with Milano, it impacts the whole dynamic of the front seven.

"Let's got to San Francisco and find a way to get Fred Warner! He is phenomenal, because San Francisco have so many starts he doesn't exactly jump off. His ability to change directions, it's scary."

Elsewhere in New York, Saquon Barkley has played down suggestions he would be interested in being traded by the Giants ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

But could Buffalo seek to bolster their run game with Brian Daboll's offensive talisman?

"I'm hearing the Giants would be more than happy to move him," said Reinebold. "What would be interesting is if he came to Buffalo is whether they would hand him the ball?

"If you take a back like that, you better use them. You don't take them to stand on the sidelines, you take them to put the ball in his hands.

"That would be a complete turnaround from where they were offensively. That's what's interesting in Buffalo, their offensive identity has been lost.

"They need some diversity on offense."

