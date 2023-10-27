NFL Sunday guide: Bengals-49ers, the New York derby, Arthur Smith's moustache and Christian McCaffrey chases history

Can Joe Burrow help the Bengals turn their season around?

Welcome to Week Eight in the NFL! From Brock Purdy's concussion concerns to change at quarterback in Tennessee, we bring you the latest news line and injury updates ahead of Sunday's action...

Editor's note...

In the last four seasons, the San Francisco 49ers have lost in the Super Bowl and twice fallen at the NFC Championship Game. In the last two seasons, the Cincinnati Bengals have lost in the Super Bowl and fallen at the AFC Championship Game. When 'nearly' teams collide.

The NFL season is long and gruelling and winding and a minefield for prediction. For five weeks, the 49ers were unstoppable as ominous Super Bowl favourites, dropping 30 points on five straight opponents across a perfect start to the latest instalment of Shanahan's quest for a ring. Then they ran into Jim Schwartz, Myles Garrett and the league-leading Cleveland Browns defense. Then they ran into Jordan Addison, Kirk Cousins and Brian Flores' Minnesota Vikings defense. Questions are being asked of them for the first time this season, awaiting them Joe Burrow and a Bengals team ready to embrace write-off ridicule as something of a springboard for a table-turning revival.

A banged up Burrow has spent the opening weeks of the season hindered by a calf injury that sidelined him throughout preseason. The Bengals should have sat him. Ja'Marr Chase wanted them to sit him. They didn't, and the Bengals limped to three defeats in their first four games as part of a Baltimore Ravens-ruled AFC North. But Burrow is more than a clean-cut slick and swaggering poster boy; he is a streetfighter who refuses to stay down, landing his first meaningful jab on the way back up Sunday when Cincinnati fended off the Seattle Seahawks. They sit 3-3 with Burrow, an awoken Ja'Marr Chase, an unrelenting Trey Hendrickson, a masterful Lou Anarumo and Zac Taylor's gritty Bengals believing they are still in the hunt.

Nick Bosa has stressed the need to carve a more regular route to opposing quarterbacks. The Bengals are aware of the need to reinforce their ground threat. And while Burrow continues his return to full health, the 49ers face quarterback questions of their own with Brock Purdy's concussion potentially set to see Sam Darnold start at the weekend.

How handing the 49ers a third straight defeat would launch their season. How seeing off the Bengals would relax any lingering 49ers nerves.

A Bengals-49ers matchup was among the popular picks across pre-season Super Bowl predictions. How their respective seasons unfold from here will be fascinating.

Elsewhere, it is the battle of the NFL Draft's No 1 and No 2 picks as Bryce Young's struggling Carolina Panthers meet CJ Stroud's reborn Houston Texans, while the Minnesota Vikings seek to keep their campaign alive as they take on the Green Bay Packers, riding the momentum of an unlikely win over the San Francisco 49ers amid defensive coordinator Brian Flores' winning efforts to rebuild his head coach credentials.

Tuesday's trade deadline also looms, with Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy among the marquee names linked to potential moves away.

How are we almost into November? The NFL season is flying. And next week, Frankfurt awaits.

Around the league...

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis is primed to make his NFL debut against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday as Ryan Tannehill recovers from an ankle injury. Head coach Mike Vrabel hinted that Levis, who fell to the second round in this year's draft, and second-year quarterback Malik Willis could both see time on the field.

is primed to make his NFL debut against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday as Ryan Tannehill recovers from an ankle injury. Head coach Mike Vrabel hinted that Levis, who fell to the second round in this year's draft, and second-year quarterback Malik Willis could both see time on the field. Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was at it once again this week as he bolstered his side's secondary by acquiring All-Pro safety Kevin Byard from the Titans ahead of Tuesday evening's trade deadline.

from the Titans ahead of Tuesday evening's trade deadline. Jets running back Dalvin Cook, who signed with the team in August following his release by the Vikings, admitted this week that he is frustrated with his limited use since arriving in New York, noting that he will speak to his agent and general manager Joe Douglas about a possible trade ahead of the deadline.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was arrested on suspicion of reckless operation of a motor vehicle in Louisiana on Monday after driving 70mph in a 35mph zone, according to police in Kenner, Louisiana.

was arrested on suspicion of reckless operation of a motor vehicle in Louisiana on Monday after driving 70mph in a 35mph zone, according to police in Kenner, Louisiana. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross was also arrested on Monday and charged with misdemeanour domestic violence and property damage.

was also arrested on Monday and charged with misdemeanour domestic violence and property damage. Having been released by the Denver Broncos earlier this month, veteran pass rusher Frank Clark agreed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks after Pete Carroll announced Uchenna Nwosu will miss the rest of the season.

agreed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks after Pete Carroll announced Uchenna Nwosu will miss the rest of the season. The Los Angeles Rams have released kicker Brett Maher on the back of him missing two field goals and an extra point in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Injury news

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was placed in concussion protocol earlier this week, before returning to practice on Thursday ahead of his side's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Kyle Shanahan explained Purdy had been experiencing symptoms on the journey back from Monday's defeat to the Minnesota Vikings, with Sam Darnold set to start should he be unavailable this weekend.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill joked he "just needed attention" as he confirmed he will be ready to go against the New England Patriots on Sunday after missing Wednesday's practice due to a hip problem.

Kyler Murray took another major step towards his long-awaited return to action as the Arizona Cardinals quarterback was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session. Murray has been sidelined since tearing his ACL against the Patriots in Week 14 last season, with Josh Dobbs standing in at quarterback over the first seven games of the season.

Undrafted free agent quarterback Tyson Bagent, who played his college football at Division II Shepherd, looks set to make his second NFL start against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend as Justin Fields continues his recovery from a thumb injury. Bagent led the Bears to victory against the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend, becoming the first Chicago quarterback to win on his first start since 2004.

PJ Walker will, meanwhile, start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns against the Seahawks on Sunday, with Deshaun Watson still nursing the rotator cuff strain in his throwing shoulder that forced him to miss two games and exit Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts early.

Best quotes

Giants head coach Brian Daboll on the possibility of trading Saquon Barkley: "That's not happening."

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel on the possibility of a 'vest swap' with Falcons head coach and former Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith: "As long as he gets rid of that miserable moustache,"

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens throws some shade at the Jaguars' 'hope' defense: "With their team having a lot of first-round guys, that D-line, that's what they depend on a lot and they kind of, you know, hope. You know what I mean? Hope that the guys hold up long enough. Hope. It's kind of a hope defense."

Panthers head coach Frank Reich on No 1 pick Bryce Young facing No 2 pick CJ Stroud: "We got the guy that we wanted to get (in Bryce Young). We couldn't be happier about that, in every way. I am happy for CJ. He's had six good games and I have no doubt he will have many more good games. But I know this: when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks or any other position it is (about) years, not weeks."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on potential trade business ahead of the NFL deadline: "I'm by nature active. I'm by nature a risk taker. Don't come by unless you want to be struck at. We will trade. Make no mistake about it. We will make a deal, but it's certainly got a high bar because I like our team."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on playing with Travis Kelce: "Defenses are doing their best to cover him. He gets open vs man, zone, everything. I'm just glad he's on my team."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson buying himself 9.24 seconds for his touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor against the Lions: "I'm like, 'I can't believe he got flushed out of the pocket. Why wasn't the first route open? Or maybe the route wasn't run the right way somewhere,' and I'm mad. And then I'm thinking, 'Well, Lamar is getting away. Find somebody. Somebody get open.' And then the ball goes up, it's a touchdown. I scream for joy - inside."

Inside the Huddle: Fantasy trades!

In this week's edition of Inside the Huddle, Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold ponder some fantasy trade deals while discussing Christian McCaffrey's impact in San Francisco and the remarkable Tyson Bagent story.

The stats

Christian McCaffrey will become the second player in NFL history to score a touchdown of any kind in 17 straight games (including the playoffs) alongside Hall of Famer Lenny Moore if he finds the end zone against the Bengals. (NFL stats)

will become the second player in NFL history to score a touchdown of any kind in 17 straight games (including the playoffs) alongside Hall of Famer Lenny Moore if he finds the end zone against the Bengals. (NFL stats) Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are one touchdown connection away from tying Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham (51) for the third-most prolific quarterback-tight end partnership in regular season history. (NFL stats)

and are one touchdown connection away from tying Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham (51) for the third-most prolific quarterback-tight end partnership in regular season history. (NFL stats) The Philadelphia Eagles have converted 41 of 44 'Tush Push' attempts since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Tyreek Hill needs 14 more receiving yards on Sunday to leapfrog Odell Beckham Jr (2,625 receiving yards) for the most receiving yards in a player's first 25 games with a new team in the Super Bowl era.

needs 14 more receiving yards on Sunday to leapfrog Odell Beckham Jr (2,625 receiving yards) for the most receiving yards in a player's first 25 games with a new team in the Super Bowl era. Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua is one 150-yard receiving game away from becoming just the fifth rookie in NFL history to have three in a season behind Bill Groman, Billy Howton, Ja'Marr Chase and Randy Moss.

is one 150-yard receiving game away from becoming just the fifth rookie in NFL history to have three in a season behind Bill Groman, Billy Howton, Ja'Marr Chase and Randy Moss. Jaguars tight end Evan Engram, who had made 41 catches for 346 yards so far this year, has the chance to join Jeremy Shockey as the only tight end with at least 40 receptions and 400 receiving yards in each of their first seven seasons in NFL history.

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik

"The next Mike Shanahan branch is beginning to sway handsomely in the NFL wind, tempting familiar signs of schematic stardust with which to further embellish its master's legacy.

"Bobby Slowik is the man steering CJ Stroud through one of the most impressive rookie seasons in recent years as offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans. Is another Shanahan protégé hurtling towards top-job prestige?

Sky Sports NFL's Cam Hogwood explores the rise of Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik as one of the latest Shanahan disciples making a name for himself.

"Don't ever let anybody's opinion stop you from chasing what you want. That's really what it boils down to for me - just the work. Tirelessly working day in and day out and never stopping. And you know, great things can be a result of that."

Who is Tyson Bagent? Meet the undrafted rookie quarterback out of Division II Shepherd who just led the Chicago Bears to victory on his first career NFL start.

New York, New York!

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

"Start spreading the news... I'm leavin' today... I want to be a part of it!"

New York, New York. Derby day can be an oversold concept in the world of sport, but there remains a glimmer of nostalgia and a refreshing throwback to football's roots when it comes to a Big Apple showdown. Among the first history lessons for any fan is the era-defining flamboyance and razzle dazzle of the great Joe Namath as he and the AFL's Jets changed football forever with victory at Super Bowl III, along with the clobbering might of legendary Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor as he took a sledgehammer to quarterbacks on his way to becoming the greatest defensive player of all time.

New York still holds its pull and pizzazz, even if success has fizzled into agonising periods of mediocrity. On Sunday the crosstown rival Jets and Giants face off in the regular season for the first time since 2019, neither side quite enjoying the city-prospering start that had been expected.

The Jets had dreams of returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1969 when they signed four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, only for an Achilles injury four plays into the season to precede yo-yoing purgatory behind a wobbling Zach Wilson and one of the league's most potent defenses. The Giants had dreams of an ascent to perennial contention after returning to the playoffs last season behind Coach of the Year Brian Daboll, only for a spluttering offense to leave them trapped in the starting blocks and now scrambling to catch the rest of the pack. Their respective seasons are treading on cracking ice; it sets up an intriguing Sunday.

Her Huddle: Trick or Treat

Hannah Wilkes brings you the latest episode of Her Huddle as the team discuss the shocks of Week Seven, as well as breaking down the Week Eight games live on Sky and casting an eye over the big trade deadline talking points.

Thursday night rewind...

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as the Buffalo Bills hung on to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 on Thursday night.

After a week of questions about his "low-energy" approach and Buffalo's slow-starting offense, Allen came through for the Bills (5-3), throwing for 324 yards on 31-of-40 passing.

Gabriel Davis had a career-best nine catches for 87 yards and a touchdown, and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid scored his first career TD on a 22-yard catch.

Live on Sky

Week Eight live on Sky

The first of Sky Sports NFL's two exclusive Sunday games will see the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) take on the Dallas Cowboys (4-2), who arrive off a bye week having beaten the Los Angeles Chargers in Week Six. Kickoff is at the earlier time of 5pm with live coverage under way at 4pm following the changing of the clocks.

It is then on to the battle of two teams that lost in their respective Conference Championship Games last year as the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) face the San Francisco 49ers (5-2), who enter on the back of two straight defeats following Monday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.