Chicago Bears 13-30 Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert throws for three touchdowns as Chargers get back on track with victory

Justin Herbert passed for 298 yards and three touchdowns to help the Los Angeles Chargers stop a two-game slide by routing the Chicago Bears 30-13 on Sunday night.

Herbert, who had struggled with accuracy the past two games after breaking the middle finger of his left, non-throwing hand four weeks ago, completed his first 14 passes and was 31 of 40 in front of a prime-time audience.

Herbert directed the Chargers (3-4) to points on their first five drives, marking the first time in six seasons they have accomplished that feat.

It was the first time in two years that Herbert passed for three TDs in the first half, finding Austin Ekeler, Simi Fehoko and Donald Parham to help stake the Chargers to a 24-7 lead at the break.

Cameron Dicker added three field goals, including two in the second half. Ekeler finished with 123 scrimmage yards, including seven receptions for 94 yards.

Chicago's Tyson Bagent had a more difficult time in his second NFL start. After leading the Bears to a win over Las Vegas last weekend, the undrafted rookie was 25 of 37 for 232 yards with two interceptions against the Chargers.

He did have a one-yard sneak late in the fourth quarter to get the Bears within 30-13. Bagent's two-point pass attempt was incomplete.

Bagent - who didn't have a throw over 15 air yards last weekend - got off to a great start with a 41-yard completion down the right sideline to Darnell Mooney on the first play, but the Bears' drive stalled at midfield and they were forced to punt.

From there, the Chargers took control.

Stats leaders:

Chicago Bears

Passing:Tyson Bagent, 25/37, 232 yards, 2 interceptions

Rushing: D'Onta Foreman, 9 carries, 34 yards

Roschon Johnson, 6 carries, 21 yards

Receiving:Cole Kmet, 10 catches, 79 yards

Los Angeles Chargers:

Passing: Justin Herbert, 31/40, 298 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: Austin Ekeler, 15 carries, 29 yards

Receiving: Austin Ekeler, 7 catches, 94 yards, 1TDs

Los Angeles scored on their opening drive for the fourth time this season when Ekeler took Herbert's screen pass down the left sideline. That made Ekeler the first running back in the Super Bowl era to reach 30 TD catches with the same team and the seventh player in NFL history to have 30 touchdowns rushing and 30 receiving.

Near the end of the first quarter, the Chargers took a two-score lead when Fehoko caught his first pass as a Charger. On third-and-three from the Chicago nine, Fehoko got open on a drag route, caught it at the seven and went untouched into the end zone.

Dicker made it 17-0 on a 43-yard field goal before Chicago's Darrynton Evans took Bagent's toss and went 11 yards to get the Bears (2-6) within 17-7 with 1:47 remaining.

However, the Chargers regained momentum before halftime with a nine-play, 75-yard drive, culminating in Parham's 11-yard score.

Parham broke out of Tyrique Stevenson's attempted tackle at the Bears five and then was able to out-muscle T.J. Edwards and Duron Harmon as he reached the goal line.

What they said

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley: "We've been in search for a game like this. I felt like our guys really earned it in all three phases.

"I thought we really fed off each other today. We gave up the touchdown drive, we kind of finished the two minute before the half with a big-time score,

"It was just kind of a surgical drive. I thought we did a good job of using our timeouts and giving us enough room. Justin was just accurate the whole way down there. So 24-7 was a lot better than 17-7."

Chicago Bears Coach Matt Eberflus: "Obviously the start that we had today was not what we wanted.

"The glaring things that stood out to me, and what my message was at halftime for the players, was we had a lot of penalties on offense that set us back. And then on defense, it was really, simply about fundamentals. That was where they got their opportunities."

What's next?

The Chicago Bears are next in action on Sunday November 5 at 6pm GMT when they take on the New Orleans Saints.

For the Los Angeles Chargers, they face the New York Jets on Tuesday November 7, live on Sky Sports at 1.15am.