Las Vegas Raiders 14-26 Detroit Lions: Jahmyr Gibbs enjoys career day as Jimmy Garoppolo struggles

Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs ran for a season-high 152 yards and a touchdown while Jared Goff threw for 272 yards with a score as the Detroit Lions beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-14 on Monday night.

The NFC North-leading Lions (6-2) stalled on three early drives, setting for field goals, before Goff threw an 18-yard strike to rookie Sam LaPorta to put them ahead 16-7 late in the first half.

Goff threw an interception that Marcus Peters returned 75 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter, allowing Las Vegas (3-5) to pull within two points. Detroit's next drive ended when Craig Reynolds fumbled at the Raiders three-yard line.

The Lions kept the ball and scored on their third drive of the second half, taking a two-score lead on Gibbs' 27-yard touchdown run. Riley Patterson made a 52-yard field goal to give Detroit a 12-point lead.

That was a comfortable cushion against the offensively challenged Raiders.

Las Vegas welcomed the return of Jimmy Garoppolo, but lamented that he threw a league-leading ninth interception one play after the Raiders recovered a fumble in the first quarter. Kerby Joseph picked off Garoppolo's lofted pass into double coverage toward Davante Adams in the end zone.

Stats leaders:

Las Vegas Raiders

Passing: Jimmy Garoppolo, 10/21, 126 yards, 1 INT

Jimmy Garoppolo, 10/21, 126 yards, 1 INT Rushing: Josh Jacobs, 15 carries, 16 yards, 1 TD

Josh Jacobs, 15 carries, 16 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Josh Jacobs, 2 catches, 27 yards

Detroit Lions

Passing: Jared Goff, 26/37, 272 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Jared Goff, 26/37, 272 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: Jahmyr Gibbs, 26 carries, 152 yards, 1 TD

Jahmyr Gibbs, 26 carries, 152 yards, 1 TD Craig Reynolds, 14 carries, 74 yards

Receiving: Amon-Ra St Brown, 6 catches, 108 yards

Midway through the fourth, trying to rally, the Raiders gave up sacks on three of four snaps and turned it over on downs at their 28. In all, Las Vegas allowed its beat-up quarterback to get sacked six times.

Garoppolo, who missed six quarters because of a back injury, was 10 of 21 for 126 yards. Even when Garoppolo had time to throw and an open receiver, he misfired - as he did when Adams was all alone deep down field late in the game.

When that series ended, the standout receiver slammed his helmet on the sideline and cut a frustrated figure on the Raiders' bench.

Josh Jacobs' lacklustre season meanwhile continued. He finished with 15 carries for 61 yards and a three-yard touchdown late in the first half that cut the Raiders' deficit to 9-7, marking their only score on offense.

Goff completed 26 of 37 passes, connecting six times for 108 with Amon-Ra St. Brown, who played through an illness.

Entering the game, Las Vegas had held an NFL-high five teams to fewer than 200 yards passing.

Detroit also had a dynamic running game to keep the Raiders on their heels. Gibbs, the No. 12 pick overall, had a season-high 26 carries and five receptions for 37 yards.

Scoring summary

What did they say?

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo: "There are good days and bad days in this league, and that was definitely a bad one. There is no sugarcoating it - I needed to be better to give my team-mates a chance."

"We've got such a talented group in that locker room, guys who can do so many different things if we get them the ball in space. But I have to go out there and take advantage of those situations. There were a lot of little things, but it comes down to me having to play better football."

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels: "There are a lot of things that go into interceptions. But at the end of the day, we need a quarterback who knows we have to take care of the ball. We got four stops in the red zone and three turnovers, so we had opportunities tonight. But we couldn't string together any plays in the passing game."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell: "We wanted to get Gibbs going. You could tell he was feeling it."

What's next?

The Raiders are back at home in Week Nine when they host the New York Giants (2-6), while the Lions head into a bye week before visiting the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4).