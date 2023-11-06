Daniel Jones: New York Giants quarterback's season ended by ACL injury in defeat to Las Vegas Raiders

Daniel Jones went down injured in the first quarter of the Giants' loss to the Raiders

Daniel Jones is out for the rest of the 2023 NFL season after tearing the ACL in his right knee on Sunday.

The New York Giants quarterback was injured on the final play of the first quarter in the 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and faces a recovery window of approximately nine months, which lines up with the start of training camp in 2024.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Monday that medical testing showed Jones' ACL tear and explained Jones made the call to re-enter the game.

"He felt like [his knee] buckled, and then he was running it off," Daboll said.

"We went over to him, we talked to him, he said, 'Nah, I'm good.' Then, he went back in, and he obviously wasn't."

The season-ending injury is the latest setback for the Giants, who made the playoffs last season and signed Jones to a four-year, $160m contract in the offseason.

Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor is on injured reserve with a rib injury sustained during last week's 13-10 overtime loss to the New York Jets.

The injury to Jones happened when the 26-year-old attempted to elude Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, and his right leg gave out and he crumpled to the ground.

On the next play, Jones dropped back to pass and as he put pressure on his right leg, it gave out again and he fell to the turf, grabbing his right knee.

Jones walked off the field and was examined in the locker room before being ruled out just after half-time.

Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito replaced Jones at quarterback but threw two interceptions in his first three pass attempts before finishing with 175 yards passing and a touchdown.

Jones completed four of nine passes for 25 yards before the injury after missing the previous three games due to a neck injury.