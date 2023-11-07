NFL Week Nine stats: Kansas City Chiefs beat Miami Dolphins in Germany to maintain international win streak

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (left) set a new franchise record during the win over the Miami Dolphins in Germany

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2023 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

With victory over the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, the Kansas City Chiefs now have a 3-0 record in international games, having previously defeated the Detroit Lions 45-10 in London in 2015 and the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 in Mexico City in 2019. They are one of four undefeated teams in international games with at least three games played, alongside the New York Giants, New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings, who are all also 3-0.

Travis Kelce may have only had 14 receiving yards in the win, but they were enough to make him the Chiefs' all-time leading receiver in terms of yards.

All-time leader in receiving yards for Kansas City Chiefs Player Years Yards Travis Kelce 2013-2023 10,941 Tony Gonzalez 1997-2008 10,940 Otis Taylor 1965-1975 7,306 Dwayne Bowe 2007-2015 7,155

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-0 to inflict a first shutout on an opponent since they beat the Buffalo Bills 8-0 in the snow in Week 15 of the 2007 season. This week's victory broke a streak of 251 straight games without having a shutout victory, which had been the second-longest current streak in the NFL. The Washington Commanders last shut out an opponent in September 1991, their third shutout of the month, but they have not had one since then.

The Cardinals were held to just 58 total yards, their fewest in a game since they managed 49 yards in a 27-3 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles at Connie Mack Stadium in 1955.

Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to a 37-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and improved his record against NFC teams to 18-1, the highest career-winning percentage by any starting quarterback with at least 10 starts against the NFC.

Highest QB win percentage versus NFC teams Quarterback Team Win-Loss record Win percentage Lamar Jackson Ravens 18-1 0.947 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 20-3 0.870 Bob Griese Dolphins 21-4 0.840 Josh Allen Bills 19-5 0.792 Roger Staubach Cowboys 71-21 0.772

The Houston Texans' 39-37 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the first NFL game to ever end with that scoreline.

Texans quarterback CJ Stroud's 470 passing yards set a new NFL rookie record for a single game.

Most passing yards in a single game by a rookie NFL quarterback Quarterback Team Opposition Year Passing yards CJ Stroud Texans Buccaneers 2023 470 Andrew Luck Colts Dolphins 2012 433 Cam Newton Panthers Packers 2011 432 Ryan Tannehill Dolphins Cardinals 2012 431

With regular kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn out injured, Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale became the first non-kicker to score a field goal in the NFL's regular season since Wes Welker for the Dolphins against the Patriots in October 2004.

The Commanders won their first game against the Patriots since Week Four of the 2003 season, having lost each of their last four meetings. It was their first win on the road in New England since Week Seven of the 1996 season.

The Indianapolis Colts snapped their three-game losing streak with a 27-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers in which Kenny Moore became the first player in the 70-year history of the franchise to return two interceptions for touchdowns in the same game. The last NFL player to accomplish the feat was Tampa Bay's Mike Edwards against the Atlanta Falcons in Week Two of the 2021 season.

Las Vegas Raiders parted ways with head coach Josh McDaniels before their Week Nine game against the New York Giants

The Las Vegas Raiders marked interim head coach Antonio Pierce's first game in charge by scoring more points in the first half (24) than they had previously scored in any full game (21) of the 2023 season.

The Buffalo Bills may have lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, but Josh Allen had his 31st game with both a rushing and passing touchdown, moving into a tie for second place, with only Cam Newton (45 games) ahead of him. It was also Allen's 44th rushing TD of his NFL career, moving him ahead of Steve Young into second place among NFL quarterbacks, with only Newton's 75 above him.

