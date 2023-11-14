2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire: Keaton Mitchell shining in Baltimore Ravens offense

Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell

Ahead of Week 11 in the NFL, we explore some of the top fantasy football waiver options around the league...

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Welcome to Keaton Mitchell season. With home-run speed and a shifty running style, the undrafted free agent out of East Carolina is playing his way towards a more prominent role in Todd Monken's Baltimore Ravens offense, which seems to have uncovered another piercing backfield contributor. Mitchell has 15 touches over the past two weeks, averaging 14.3 yards per carry and 12.3 yards per catch with three of his carries having gone for over 30 yards this season.

He posted 66 yards and a touchdown from scrimmage in Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, having rushed for 138 yards and a score against the Seattle Seahawks in Week Nine. Mitchell's rookie year was delayed by a spot on injured reserve, but he is a walking flash play threat that exploded to 1,704 total yards in his final season at college. One to watch over the second half of the year.

Josh Dobbs, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Josh Dobbs is teasing one of the stories of the season in Minnesota, where he has steered the Vikings to successive victories just two weeks after arriving via a trade from the Arizona Cardinals. He had spent periods of his debut practising cadences on the sideline with his Vikings offensive lineman five days after joining the team before throwing two touchdowns and rushing for another in a win over the Atlanta Falcons. This weekend just gone he threw for 268 yards and a touchdown while scrambling for a magnificent scoring run in a victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Only Lamar Jackson (481) has more rushing yards this season than Dobbs (368), who is also primed to get star wide receiver Justin Jefferson back from injury. Dobbs has racked up over 20 Fantasy points in three straight games as he prepares to face a Denver Broncos defense that has allowed on average 17.82 points from quarterbacks.

Noah Brown, WR, Houston Texans

Between the work of CJ Stroud, Bobby Slowik and an expectation-defying skill position group, the Texans have emerged as one of the most exciting and productive offenses in the NFL. Nick Caserio might have afforded himself a smug smile to the sight of free agency pickup Noah Brown making seven catches for 172 yards in Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brown signed a one-year deal with Houston in the offseason having spent the previous six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys after being drafted in the seventh round in 2017. His latest performance lifted him to 21 catches for 439 yards at 20.9 yards per catch on the season, following on from his 153-yard display against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week Nine.

Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Second-year Trey McBride ended a bizarre run on Sunday by becoming the first Arizona Cardinals tight end to record 100 receiving yards in a game since 1989. The 2022 second-round pick made eight catches for 131 yards as Kyler Murray's favourite target as the Cardinals quarterback made his first start in 11 months following his recovery from a torn ACL.

McBride was recognised as the best tight end in the nation as he made 90 catches for 1,121 receiving yards in his final year at Colorado State in 2021. His NFL career has taken some time to take flight, but the route-running, catch radius and bruising yards-after-catch style are there to point towards a prominent place in the next wave of young tight ends across the league. The 23-year-old has made 21 catches for 248 yards and a touchdown in his last three outings, presenting himself as an immediate option for Murray as he works his way back to top form.

Michael Mayer, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Sam LaPorta may have taken the spotlight among this year's rookie tight end class, but Sunday delivered a small reminder of why Michael Mayer had been touted as the frontrunner in his position coming out of college last season. Rather in-keeping with the Las Vegas Raiders revamp under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, Mayer enjoyed his best moment yet in the form of a smothering, dwarfing redzone touchdown catch over Jordan Whitehead in his side's win over the New York Jets. Having Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs to contend with is difficult, but might a first career touchdown springboard a Mayer surge over the second half of the season?

Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers

In recent weeks Jayden Reed has been trending towards a role as Jordan Love's favoured target in Green Bay, making 12 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown over his last three outings. That includes five catches from five targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has become one of Matt LaFleur's most versatile outlets as a contested catch merchant capable of thriving both from the slot and on the outside. Awaiting him is a matchup with a Los Angeles Chargers defense ranked 16th in fantasy.

