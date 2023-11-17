Cincinnati Bengals lose Joe Burrow to wrist injury during defeat to Baltimore Ravens

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Baltimore Ravens from Week 11 of the NFL Highlights of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Baltimore Ravens from Week 11 of the NFL

Joe Burrow was dealt yet another injury setback on Thursday night, just as it looked like he had buried the lingering calf problem that hindered him earlier in the season.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback suffered a right wrist injury during the second quarter of his side's 34-20 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, grimacing in pain after attempting a practice throw on the sideline moments after his four-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon.

Burrow exited the game and did not return as he was replaced by backup quarterback Jake Browning, finishing his day 11 of 17 for 101 yards and a scoring strike.

"It looks like he sprained his wrist. Felt it on that touchdown pass. I have no idea. All the information I have is two seconds worth, and then we went to try to win the game," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

Burrow had struggled through the opening month of the season with a calf injury suffered during training camp as the Bengals lost three of their first four games.

Burrow exited the game after a second quarter touchdown pass to Joe Mixon

He has looked somewhere close to full health again in recent weeks, guiding Cincinnati to a four-game winning streak that included victories over the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

Thursday's defeat now leaves the Bengals 5-5 and still trailing their counterparts at the bottom of a competitive AFC North.

"When you lose your starting quarterback, it's disappointing," added Taylor. "It's tough. But I really felt like our guys knew that we were still in the game, you know, and then kept fighting. And again, it just didn't go our way.

"We didn't put enough points on the board, didn't find enough ways to keep points off the board. But, you know, I really, really felt the guys kept the right mindset as the game went on. We just didn't get it done."

Andrews set to miss rest of season

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said tight end Mark Andrews is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury during Thursday's win.

Andrews went down in pain on the opening drive of the game after a tackle from Bengals linebacker, requiring treatment on the field before managing to hobble to the medical tent.

He eventually headed for further assessment in the X-ray room and did not return, the impact of his loss reflected by Lamar Jackson as the Ravens quarterback dropped his helmet in frustration at the sight of his most trusted target going down hurt.

"We've been bread and butter. Peanut butter and jelly. Whatever you want to call it," said Jackson. "But that's very tough because that's my boy. That's like receiver one sometimes. And for him to go out first quarter and he'd been having a remarkable year. One touchdown away from a record, I think. That's tough, man.

"But we got to somehow do it without him. We got (Isaiah) Likely, we got Charlie (Kolar). We got guys who are going to step up, but it's tough."

Andrews has made 45 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns from 61 targets in 2023.

