2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire: Isaiah Likely could see increased role after Mark Andrews injury

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely

Ahead of Week 12 in the NFL, we explore some of the top fantasy football waiver options around the league...

Isaiah Likely, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson lost his most trusted target last week as Ravens tight end Mark Andrews suffered what is believed to be a season-ending ankle injury in Baltimore's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. It opens a void on Todd Monken's offense, potentially paving the way for Isaiah Likely to take on a more expanded role over the second half of the regular season.

The second-year fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina flashed signs of what he could offer when given a full-time role in his rookie season, closing out the campaign with eight catches for 103 yards against the Bengals and posting at least eight points on the five occasions he had five or more receptions. He has just nine catches for 89 yards in 2023, though heads into a matchup with a Los Angeles Chargers defense ranked 30th against tight ends in fantasy this season.

The minimally-rostered Odell Beckham Jr can also be taken into consideration where available having just produced his first 100-yard game of the season and combined for 212 yards and two touchdowns over the last three outings.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker left Seattle's defeat to the Los Angeles Rams with an oblique injury on Sunday, head coach Pete Carroll, though, suggesting injured reserve may not be necessary for the Seahawks running back. The injury is expected to amount to more action for second-round rookie Zach Charbonnet over the coming weeks.

The former UCLA man came in to carry the ball 15 times for 47 yards and catch all six of his targets for 22 yards to collect 12.9 points in Week 11, following up 10.2 points the following week after 62 yards from scrimmage against the Washington Commanders. With that said, his next four weeks include two meetings with the San Francisco 49ers' third-ranked run defense, the Philadelphia Eagles' first-ranked run defense and a Dallas Cowboys defense ranked first in total yards.

Demario Douglas, WR, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots offense remains a mess, but in sixth-round rookie receiver Demario Douglas has come a rare, if minimal, bright spot over recent weeks. Douglas caught six of his nine targets for 84 yards and 14.4 fantasy points in his side's defeat to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany, having put up five receptions for 55 yards and 10.5 points in the loss to Washington the week before.

Without competition being stiff, he has emerged as the Patriots' leading receiver following injury to Kendrick Bourne and could soon find himself playing with a new quarterback should Bill Belichick opt to move from Mac Jones to Bailey Zappe over the second half of the season.

Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers believe they have found a long-term building block for their youthful offense in second-round rookie Jayden Reed, who has asserted himself as one of Jordan Love's most productive weapons across the team's 4-6 start to the season. Reed contributed 92 yards and a touchdown from scrimmage to register 19.2 points during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It marked his second 19-point game in as many weeks after he caught all five of his targets for 84 yards and a score against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He has become a key multi-purpose asset to Matt LaFleur's motion-friendly system, with his yards-after-catch ability seeing him feature as an end-around option across the backfield. He has hit double figures in fantasy points in six games this season heading into Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Atlanta Falcons

For the purpose of throwing a quarterback option in here, how about Desmond Ridder? The Atlanta Falcons are handing the starting job back to the 2022 third-round pick for this week's matchup with the New Orleans Saints after momentarily riding with Taylor Heinicke in response to Ridder's turnover issues. Interceptions have been his downfall, but Ridder remains a handy fantasy option with 150 rushing yards and four touchdowns this year having also averaged 7.1 yards per attempt.

The former Cincinnati play-caller has two 300-plus yard games on the season and has surpassed 20 points in fantasy on two occasions, though faces three of the league's better defenses in the Saints, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the next three weeks.

Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Hello, Rondale Moore! We all remember Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon making missile sounds upon his awkward first interaction with the speedy wide receiver this past offseason; on Sunday we saw those 'explosives' come to fruition as Moore hauled in a 48-yard touchdown against the Houston Texans.

Cardinals fans have been crying out for some more downfield action for the 2021 second-round pick, who has predominantly been treated as a yards-after-catch chess piece around the line of scrimmage since entering the league out of Purdue. Sunday's end zone grab was a welcome reminder of what 4.3 speed can do in an expanded route tree, particularly with Kyler Murray's arm back under center.

It followed up five catches for 43 yards against the Atlanta Falcons, while combining with an increase in production for tight end Trey McBride, in hinting at an up-turn for this Cardinals offense following Murray's return. Moore's NFL career is yet to truly light up; how he finishes this season will be intriguing as the Cardinals look to find some answers as to how they approach their offseason.

