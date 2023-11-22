NFL Week 11 stats: Lamar Jackson among quarterback rushing royalty while Brock Purdy goes perfect

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

On Thursday night Lamar Jackson passed Randall Cunningham's total of 4,928 rushing yards and moved into fourth place among all NFL quarterbacks.

Most QB rushing yards QB Team Rushing yards Michael Vick Four teams 6,109 Cam Newton Car/NE 5,628 Russell Wilson Sea/Den 5,197 Lamar Jackson Bal 4,972 Randall Cunningham Four teams 4,928

During the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Panthers, DaRon Bland returned his fourth interception for a touchdown this season, equalling the NFL record.

Most single-season pick-sixes Player Team Year TDs DaRon Bland Dal 2023 4 Eric Allen Phi 1993 4 Jim Kearney KC 1972 4 Ken Houston Hou 1971 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers only managed 249 net yards in their defeat to the Cleveland Browns, 74 of which came on Jaylen Warren's touchdown run in the second quarter. It was the longest rushing touchdown for the Steelers in the regular season since Willie Parker's 80-yard effort in 2005 - also against the Browns.

The Detroit Lions scored 17 points in the final three minutes to defeat the Chicago Bears and move to 8-2, their best start to a season since 1962, when they finished 11-3 and were runners-up to the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Western Conference.

It was another heartbreaking loss for the Los Angeles Chargers, as they fell 23-20 to the Green Bay Packers to move to 0-5 in games decided by three or fewer points this season. No other team has suffered more than two such defeats.

Tommy DeVito had a mixed night as the New York Giants defeated the Commanders for the second time this season. His passer rating of 137.7 was the highest by an undrafted rookie in the Common Draft era. However, he was also sacked nine times. Only four teams have ever taken more sacks in a win since sacks were first tracked in 1960.

Most sacks allowed during a win Team Opp Year Sacks Eagles Raiders 1986 11 Cowboys Chargers 1986 11 Eagles Seahawks 1992 10 Packers Chargers 1978 10 Five teams 9

Brock Purdy recorded a perfect 158.3 passer rating against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers, the first San Francisco 49ers quarterback to achieve that feat since Joe Montana against the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 season.

The Minnesota Vikings may have lost to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night, but Joshua Dobbs became the first player - rookie or otherwise - to have at least one passing touchdown and rushing touchdown in his first three games for a new team.

His three rushing touchdowns are more than the rest of the Vikings roster have managed this season, despite Dobbs only joining the team on October 31.