Miami Dolphins 34-13 New York Jets: Jevon Holland scores Hail Mary pick-six while Raheem Mostert rushes for two touchdowns

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland produced one of the plays of the season

Jevon Holland scored a remarkable 99-yard interception return from a Hail Mary attempt as the Miami Dolphins cruised to a 34-13 victory over the New York Jets in the NFL's first ever Black Friday game.

Jets quarterback Tim Boyle, making his first start in place of the benched Zach Wilson, launched a hopeful shot downfield as time expired in the second quarter before Dolphins safety Holland collected the ball at his goalline and beat seven defenders while running the length of the field to find the end zone in wild scenes at MetLife Stadium.

A pumped Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel sprinted on the field to join his team in celebration, while Boyle struggled to veil his anger upon his return to the Jets sideline.

Boyle finished the game 27 of 38 for 179 yards, two interceptions and a late one-yard consolation touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson as the Jets fell to 4-7 on the year.

Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted twice on the night as he completed 21 of 30 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown, while Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle each went over 100 yards and Raheem Mostert logged two rushing scores to help Miami rise to 8-3.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jevon Holland got a 99-yard interception return, picking an attempted Hail Mary in one of the craziest plays of the season! Jevon Holland got a 99-yard interception return, picking an attempted Hail Mary in one of the craziest plays of the season!

Holland's interception return would add to Hill's 10th touchdown of the season in handing Miami a 17-6 lead at the break after Jets cornerback Brandin Echols had chiselled their early lead with a pick-six of his own.

Mostert iced the game with four minutes to play when he raced away for 34 yards to the house moments after Boyle had connected with Wilson for the Jets receiver's third touchdown of the season.

Mostert had extended Miami's lead to 27-6 at the beginning of the fourth quarter when he kicked outside to follow a Durham Smythe block and punch in his 14th touchdown of the season at the end of a 15-play, 92-yard drive lasting nine minutes to put the contest out of reach.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A match official was seen to spit blood after being hit in the mouth when attempting to split up a brawl between the Dolphins and the Jets A match official was seen to spit blood after being hit in the mouth when attempting to split up a brawl between the Dolphins and the Jets

Tempers flared in the aftermath of the extra point as a fight broke out between the two teams resulting in the ejection of both Austin Jackson and Micheal Clemons, with the latter having accidentally struck the face of an official to leave him with a bloodied mouth.

Boyle replied with his most accomplished drive of the game lasting 17 plays and seven minutes while moving 55 yards after two fourth down and two third down conversions, before his deflected pass was intercepted by Jerome Baker to deliver another sucker-punch to Robert Saleh's side.

Stats leaders:

Miami Dolphins

Passing: Tua Tagovailoa, 21/30, 243 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Tua Tagovailoa, 21/30, 243 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT Rushing: Raheem Mostert, 20 carries, 94 yards, 2 TD

Raheem Mostert, 20 carries, 94 yards, 2 TD Receiving: Jaylen Waddle, 8 catches, 114 yards

Jaylen Waddle, 8 catches, 114 yards Tyreek Hill, 9 catches, 102 yards, 1 TD

New York Jets

Passing: Tim Boyle, 27/38, 179 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Tim Boyle, 27/38, 179 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT Rushing: Breece Hall, 7 carries, 25 yards

Breece Hall, 7 carries, 25 yards Receiving: Garrett Wilson, 7 catches, 44 yards, 1 TD

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brandin Echols read Tua Tagovailoa perfectly to hit the Dolphins with a pick-six to get the Jets back in the game Brandin Echols read Tua Tagovailoa perfectly to hit the Dolphins with a pick-six to get the Jets back in the game

Such has been the story of their season, the Jets relied on their defense to stay alive in the game early on and thought they had turned a corner when Echols intercepted a telegraphed throw from Tagovailoa intended for Braxton Berrios, returning it 30 yards for a touchdown to move the hosts within 10-6 after the mixed extra point with a minute to play in the first half.

It was soon back-to-back picks for Tagovailoa when DJ Reed showed outstanding ball skills to grasp a ball in tight coverage on a pass intended for Hill - the ensuing drive resulting in Holland's stunning Hail Mary return.

Miami had struck first in the game when Tagovailoa orchestrated a seven-play drive ending in Jason Sanders' 38-yard field goal after forcing back-to-back punt drives from a stuttering Jets offense.

Hill then shrugged off an early ankle injury to haul in a short catch on the outside before skipping beyond Jordan Whitehead's tackle attempt and rolling in for a seven-yard score to make it 10-0.

Victory would come at a price for the Dolphins with star edge rusher Jaelan Phillips being carted off with a non-contact Achilles injury, and Holland also picking up a knee injury.

Scoring summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Dolphins 3-0 Jets Jason Sanders 38-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Dolphins 10-0 Jets Tua Tagovailoa seven-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill (extra point) Dolphins 10-6 Jets Brandin Echols 30-yard interception return (missed extra point) Dolphins 17-6 Jets Jevon Holland 99-yard interception return (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Dolphins 20-6 Jets Jason Sanders 54-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Dolphins 27-6 Jets Raheem Mostert 13-yard rushing TD (extra point) Dolphins 27-13 Jets Tim Boyle one-yard TD pass to Garrett Wilson (extra point) Dolphins 34-13 Jets Raheem Mostert 34-yard rushing TD (extra point)

What's next?

The Jets return to action at home to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13, while the Dolphins are on the road against the Washington Commanders as they march towards the postseason.

Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Houston Texans on Sunday from 6pm live on Sky Sports NFL, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles against the Buffalo Bills at 9.25pm on a stacked Thanksgiving weekend slate of games.