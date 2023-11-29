NFL Week 12 stats: Tommy DeVito becomes first undrafted rookie to beat the great Bill Belichick

New York Giants' Tommy DeVito became the first undrafted rookie quarterback to beat New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2023 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

The Green Bay Packers inflicted the seventh-straight Thanksgiving loss on the Detroit Lions in the first game in NFL history in which each of the first three touchdowns in the game were scored by rookies. In this case it was Jayden Reed, Sam LaPorta and Tucker Kraft.

Later on Thursday, as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders, DaRon Bland set a new NFL record with his fifth interception return for a touchdown in a season.

Most interception returns for a TD in an NFL season Player Team Season TDs DaRon Bland Dallas 2023 5 Eric Allen Philadelphia 1993 4 Jim Kearney Kansas City 1972 4 Ken Houston Houston 1971 4

On Friday night, Jevon Holland returned a Tim Boyle interception 99 yards for a touchdown, the third-longest such return in Miami Dolphins history.

On Sunday, Jessie Bates replicated Holland's effort, returning a Derek Carr interception against the New Orleans Saints for the third-longest pick-six in Atlanta Falcons history.

Having parted ways with offensive coordinator Matt Canada after Week 11, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals and recorded at least 400 total yards in a game for the first time since Week Two of the 2020 season, a stretch of 58 games.

The Houston Texans may have lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but CJ Stroud became the first rookie in NFL history to have at least 300 passing yards in four successive games. His 1,466 passing yards over his last four games are a Texans record for any four-game span.

Tommy DeVito of the New York Giants became the first undrafted rookie to start against Bill Belichick as a head coach - and subsequently became the first to beat him as the Giants edged the New England Patriots 10-7. DeVito is the first undrafted quarterback to start and beat Belichick at any point in their career since Jake Delhomme of the Carolina Panthers in Week Two of the 2005 season.

Having missed Weeks Seven to 11 with an ankle injury, Kyren Williams returned to the Los Angeles Rams and contributed a career-high 204 scrimmage yards in their victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Having gained 158 yards when the teams met in Week Six, Williams became the first player in NFL history to play two consecutive games against the same opponent and have at least 150 scrimmage yards in each.

The Las Vegas Raiders may have lost 31-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs, but it was the first game in franchise history in which they did not commit a penalty or a turnover.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Buffalo Bills in the first game in NFL history in which both quarterbacks had multiple passing and rushing touchdowns.

The loss dropped Josh Allen's record in overtime games to 0-6, including the playoffs. Only Aaron Rodgers and Steven Grogan had longer sequences of overtime losses to start their careers, with seven each.

The Eagles are now 5-0 this season when trailing at half-time this season, and Jalen Hurts has won his last 14 games against teams with winning records, an NFL record.

On Monday night, the Chicago Bears defeated the Minnesota Vikings 12-10 marking the first win for the team without scoring a touchdown since a 6-0 win over the Falcons in Week Five of the 1993 season.

