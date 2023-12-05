Cincinnati Bengals 34-31 Jacksonville Jaguars: Jake Browning leads Bengals to overtime win as Trevor Lawrence leaves injured

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Cincinnati Bengals' clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 of the NFL Highlights of the Cincinnati Bengals' clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 of the NFL

Jake Browning threw for 354 yards and a touchdown in his second career start as the Cincinnati Bengals stunned the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 in overtime Monday night.

Browning also ran for a score as the Bengals (6-6) won on Monday Night Football for the first time since 1990 on Evan McPherson's 48-yard field goal in the extra frame. This one was potentially costly for the Jaguars (8-4), who lost quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a right ankle injury late in the fourth quarter.

Left tackle Walker Little stepped on Lawrence's ankle, causing him to twist it as he was sacked. Lawrence tried to get up, but dropped to the ground, ripped off his helmet and threw it in disgust. He was helped off the field and into the tunnel for X-rays.

It ended an otherwise stellar night for Lawrence, who completed 22 of 29 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Bengals took the lead with Ja'Marr Chase's 76-yard touchdown reception, his team's longest play of 2023 The Bengals took the lead with Ja'Marr Chase's 76-yard touchdown reception, his team's longest play of 2023

Browning was equally stout in place of star Joe Burrow, who watched and coached from the sideline while wearing a cast and a sling. Browning completed 32 of 37 passes and directed the overtime drive that set up McPherson's winner.

McPherson, who played collegiately at nearby Florida, banged a 57-yarder off the crossbar in the same direction early in the game.

Jacksonville backup C.J. Beathard completed nine of 10 passes for 63 yards in relief of Lawrence. Beathard put the Jaguars in position for Brandon McManus' 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining in regulation.

Stats leaders:

Cincinnati Bengals

Passing: Jake Browning, 32/37, 354 yards, 1 TD

Jake Browning, 32/37, 354 yards, 1 TD Rushing: Joe Mixon, 19 carries, 68 yards, 2 TDs

Joe Mixon, 19 carries, 68 yards, 2 TDs Receiving: Ja'Marr Chase, 11 catches, 149 yards, 1 TD

Jacksonville Jaguars

Passing: Trevor Lawrence, 22/29, 258 yards, 2 TDs

Trevor Lawrence, 22/29, 258 yards, 2 TDs CJ Beathard, 9/10, 63 yards

Rushing: Travis Etienne, 11 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD

Travis Etienne, 11 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Evan Engram, 9 catches, 82 yards, 1 TD

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A Bengals trick play went all wrong when Tyler Boyd's pass was picked off by Jaguars' Josh Allen A Bengals trick play went all wrong when Tyler Boyd's pass was picked off by Jaguars' Josh Allen

Ja'Marr Chase caught 11 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, a 76-yarder in the third quarter that got the Bengals going. Joe Mixon ran for 68 yards and two scores, and rookie Chase Brown added 61 yards on the ground for the league's worst rushing attack. Mixon also had six receptions for 49 yards.

The Bengals made it harder than it should have been when coach Zac Taylor called a trick play that turned into a debacle in third.

Browning lateraled to receiver Tyler Boyd, who inexplicably threw directly to pass rusher Josh Allen. Allen caught the ball for his second career interception. The Jaguars scored four plays later when Lawrence jumped and stretched the ball across the goal line.

It was the second bungled trick play for the Bengals, who also lost 7 yards when Chase completed a double pass to Browning. Still, the Bengals finished with 491 yards and were 8 of 14 on third down.

Stream all the latest NFL games and more with NOW