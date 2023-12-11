New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson delivers 'best game in NFL' as Houston Texans' CJ Stroud enters concussion protocol

Highlights of the Houston Texans' clash with the New York Jets in Week 14 of the NFL.

Quarterback Zach Wilson played the "best game" of his NFL career as he led the New York Jets to a dominant victory over the Houston Texans, according to his head coach Robert Saleh.

Having been benched after failing to make the position his own 10 games into the season, Wilson was restored to the lineup for Sunday's visit of the Texans.

After a scoreless first half at MetLife stadium, it looked as though Wilson's struggles were set to continue, but a superb second half saw the Jets (5-8) ease to a 30-6 win.

"His best game as a professional," Saleh said after seeing the Jets end a five-game losing streak. "He made things happen. I thought he was outstanding today."

Even in the second half, it wasn't all smooth sailing for Wilson, with his fumble setting up the Texans only touchdown, which momentarily brought the visitors within a score.

However, Wilson responded by leading a 10-play, 75-yard drive, which ended with a touchdown pass to Breece Hall to extend the lead to 21-6.

"It's a fine line between 'let it rip' and just trusting yourself," Saleh added. "You don't have to be a hero and you need to know when enough is enough.

"Be boring is just verbiage. We were balanced today, aggressive, but smart, taking checkdowns and being calculated with opportunities."

Having ended with 27/36 passes completed for 301 yards and two touchdown passes, Wilson was delighted to have reignited a campaign in which he was expected to serve as backup to off-season acquisition Aaron Rodgers, before the former MVP was injured on the Jets' opening offensive drive of the season.

Zach Wilson led the New York Jets to victory

"The three years here have been challenging," said Wilson, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I think what matters is focusing on what really matters, keeping my circle tight and knowing the guys that matter -- in the locker room -- they got my back.

"I love this game. I love to compete. I love the thrill of making big throws and winning games. It's exciting when we're able to do that as a unit. It makes it easy to ignore the noise when you do."

"The flow of play today was there, I can't say it's like that a lot in my career. Whatever we're searching for, it's just playing ball, converting passes, Hack (offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett) called a great game."

Texans rue poor blocking as Stroud enters concussion protocol

While it was a heartening afternoon for the Jets, it could not have gone much worse for the Texans as injuries were added to insult in New Jersey.

Wide receiver Nico Collins suffered a calf injury in the first quarter, before quarterback CJ Stroud was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol after hitting his head having been taken to the ground by Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, has exceeded expectations to lead the Texans (7-6) into playoff contention.

CJ Stroud left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering a head injury

"Yeah, on the hit with C.J., we got to block it better," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said after the game.

"We can't allow them to get back to our quarterback. We have to block it better upfront."

Williams took to social media after the match to wish Stroud well.

"I pray CJ is ok, everyone know I'm not a dirty player or trying to hurt a great, Elite QB like him or any player in the league," he wrote.

"I play hard and I play fair. Again I pray CJ is ok and wish him nothing but the best."

Stroud will need to clear the NFL's five step concussion protocol before next Sunday if he is to be available for another crucial contest at home to the Tennessee Titans.