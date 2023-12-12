Justin Herbert: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback undergoes season-ending surgery on finger

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on the broken index finger on his throwing hand.

Herbert exited Sunday's defeat to the Denver Broncos and was replaced by Easton Stick, who is now primed to fill in as starter for the rest of the campaign.

It marks the latest setback amid a disappointing year for the Chargers as they sit third in the AFC West and 5-8 while likely to miss out on the playoffs.

Herbert has completed 297 of 456 passes for 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns to seven interceptions for the Chargers in 2023.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero confirmed on social media that the former first-round pick will sit out the final four regular-season games.

"All of our focus has got to be on his future," head coach Brandon Staley had told media on Monday. "Certainly there's nothing more important than that, than his right hand and his long-term future. He's 25 years old. He's got a really, really bright future in front of him. Every decision is going to be with that in mind."

Stick, a fifth-round pick in 2019, went 13 of 24 for 179 yards against Denver in Week 14.