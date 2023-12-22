New Orleans Saints 22-30 Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford stars as Rams beat Saints for crucial win in playoff race

Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes as the Los Angeles Rams strengthened their playoff chances and, in turn, dented the New Orleans Saints' with a 30-22 victory on Thursday night.

Story of the Game

Stafford passed for 328 yards and tossed TDs to Puka Nacua, who had 164 receiving yards, and Demarcus Robinson as the Rams (8-7), who entered the game in possession of the final wild-card berth in the NFC, won for the fifth time in six games.

Derek Carr passed for 319 yards for the Saints, including 123 to Chris Olave, and three touchdowns, but two of them came after the Saints (7-8) fell behind 30-7.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford impressed, throwing for 328 yards and two touchdowns

Los Angeles started their first possession at their own five-yard line, but the 14th play of a hugely impressive opening drive ended with a two-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Nacua on fourth-and-goal.

Lucas Havrisik extended their advantage with a 20-yard field goal, but the Rams kicker missed wide left on his next attempt from 47 yards which could have stretched LA's lead even further.

The Saints broke through when Carr connected with Rashid Shaheed for a 45-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but New Orleans then turned the ball over at the Rams 42-yard line with 56 seconds left in the first half when Carr threw an incompletion on fourth-and-five.

Five plays later, Stafford threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Robinson that increased the Rams' lead to 17-7 at half-time.

The home side then received the second-half kick-off and drove to the Saints' three-yard line before stalling, Havrisik firing through a further 22-yard field goal that gave them a 20-7 lead.

Kyren Williams then ran in for a 10-yard touchdown later in the third quarter and a 104-yard day for the star running back as the Rams stretched ahead further.

Havrisik added a 32-yard field goal to make it 30-7 before Carr threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson that sparked a late Saints rally.

Carr also connected with AT Perry for a 35-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion to Olave to trim the lead to 30-22 with just under four minutes left, but the Rams recovered the subsequent onside kick and ran out the clock.

Stats leaders:

New Orleans Saints

Passing: Derek Carr, 27/40, 319 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Derek Carr, 27/40, 319 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT Rushing: Alvin Kamara, nine carries, 19 yards

Alvin Kamara, nine carries, 19 yards Receiving: Chris Olave, nine catches, 123 yards

Chris Olave, nine catches, 123 yards Rashid Shaheed, five catches, 70 yards, 1 TD

Las Vegas Raiders

Passing: Matthew Stafford, 24/34, 328 yards, 2 TDs

Matthew Stafford, 24/34, 328 yards, 2 TDs Rushing: Kyren Williams, 22 carries, 104 yards, 1 TD

Kyren Williams, 22 carries, 104 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Puka Nacua, nine catches, 164 yards, 1 TD

Puka Nacua, nine catches, 164 yards, 1 TD Demarcus Robinson, six catches, 82 yards, 1 TD

Scoring summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Saints 0-7 Rams Matthew Stafford two-yard TD pass to Puka Nacua (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Saints 0-10 Rams Lucas Havrisik 20-yard field goal Saints 7-10 Rams Derek Carr 45-yard TD pass to Rashid Shaheed (extra point) Saints 7-17 Rams Matthew Stafford four-yard TD pass to Demarcus Robinson (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Saints 7-20 Rams Lucas Havrisik 22-yard field goal Saints 7-27 Rams Kyren Williams 10-yard TD run (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Saints 7-30 Rams Lucas Havrisik 32-yard field goal Saints 14-30 Rams Derek Carr 45-yard TD pass to Juwan Johnson (extra point) Saints 22-30 Rams Derek Carr 35-yard TD pass to AT Perry (two-point conversion)

What next?

