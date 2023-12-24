Cincinnati Bengals 11-34 Pittsburgh Steelers: Mason Rudolph impresses on rare NFL start as Steelers win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 of the NFL season Highlights of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 of the NFL season

Mason Rudolph threw touchdown passes of 86 and 66 yards to George Pickens to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 34-11 rout of visiting Cincinnati Bengals.

Story of the Game

The Steelers (8-7) intercepted Bengals quarterback Jake Browning three times and converted them into 17 points, including touchdown runs by Najee Harris and Calvin Austin III to help snap a three-game losing streak.

Pickens finished with four catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns, while Rudolph completed 17-of-27 for 290 yards.

Mason Rudolph helped Steelers to a comprehensive win over Bengals

The Bengals (8-7) fell behind 24-0 in the first half and could never recover as their three-game winning streak came to an end and they fell to 0-5 in AFC North play this season.

Browning, who was starting his fifth game in place of the injured Joe Burrow, completed 28-of-42 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown.

Steelers star Rudolph, making his first NFL start since a 16-16 tie vs. Detroit in November 2021 due to Kenny Pickett's ankle injury, got off to a hot start, throwing a simple slant to Pickens at the Pittsburgh 20.

Cornerback DJ Turner II fell behind Pickens and safety Dax Hill over-pursued and slipped to the turf, allowing Pickens to race untouched for an 86-yard touchdown.

Bengals appeared poised to answer when Browning completed passes of 23 and 12 yards to Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas respectively but Browing then threw an ill-advised pass into the end zone instead of throwing the ball away and preserving the field goal chance, with the pass intercepted by Patrick Peterson.

Bengals QB Jake Browning was intercepted three times as Steelers ran out comfortable winners

The Steelers took the ball and marched right down the field again, driving 80 yards in 10 plays, scoring their second touchdown when Calvin Austin III ran seven yards off left tackle for a 14-0 lead.

Pittsburgh capitalised on another Cincinnati turnover as Eric Rowe picked off Browning at the Cincinnati 39 and returned it to the 24. Four plays later, Najee Harris went in from three yards for a 21-0 score.

Bengals' offense showed signs of life when they marched down the field and had first-and-10 at the Pittsburgh 14. But after a nine-yard gain, the Steelers held fast and stopped Cincinnati when Browning, following a timeout, threw incomplete for Higgins in the end zone.

Steelers capped their first half with a 50-yard Chris Boswell field goal at the gun to take a 24-0 lead and never looked back. They gained 263 yards in the first half in Rudolph's second appearance of the year.

Stats leaders:

Cincinnati Bengals

Passing: Jake Browning, 28/42, 335 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT

Jake Browning, 28/42, 335 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT Rushing: Joe Mixon, 11 carries, 43 yards

Joe Mixon, 11 carries, 43 yards Receiving: Tee Higgins, five catches, 140 yards, 1 TD

Pittsburgh Steelers

Passing: Mason Rudolph, 17/27, 290 yards, 2 TDs

Mason Rudolph, 17/27, 290 yards, 2 TDs Rushing: Najee Harris, 19 carries, 78 yards, 1 TD

Najee Harris, 19 carries, 78 yards, 1 TD Receiving: George Pickens, four catches, 195 yards, 2 TDs

Scoring summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Bengals 0-7 Steelers George Pickens TD (86-yard pass from Mason Rudolph SECOND QUARTER Bengals 0-14 Steelers Calvin Austin III seven-yard run Bengals 0-21 Steelers Najee Harris three-yard run Bengals 0-24 Steelers Chris Boswell 50-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Bengals 8-24 Steelers Tee Higgins TD (80-yard pass from Jake Browning) Bengals 8-31 Steelers George Pickens TD (66-yard pass from Mason Rudolph) Bengals 11-31 Steelers Evan McPherson 35-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Bengals 11-34 Steelers Chris Boswell 30-yard field goal

What next?

