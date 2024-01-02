Dalvin Cook: New York Jets to release running back as veteran hopes to join playoff contender

Dalvin Cook failed to score a touchdown for the New York Jets this season after signing a one-year $5.8m deal in the summer

The New York Jets are releasing running back Dalvin Cook with one game of the regular season still to go, according to his agents LAA Sports & Entertainment.

The 28-year-old former Minnesota Vikings back is hoping to join a Super Bowl contender before the playoffs begin after enduring a difficult time of it in his one season in New York. He will now go through waivers and will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

The Jets barely used Cook after giving him a one-year, $5.8m guaranteed contract. After playing 27 offensive snaps (50 per cent) in the season opener, Cook never played more than 19 snaps in a game again. He did not see the field in the Jets' Week 17 loss to the Cleveland Browns that dropped the team to 6-10 on the season.

Cook had 67 rushing attempts for 214 yards this season and added 15 receptions for 78 yards over 15 games (one start). He did not score a touchdown.

Despite the disappointing return, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was effusive in his praise of the veteran running back when addressing the media last Friday.

"Dalvin has been great," he said. "I know this has been a hard season for him. It's been a hard season for all of us.

"I appreciate the heck out of his professionalism and the way he goes about his business and who he is around the building, the support he gives his team-mates and the support he gives the running back room."

Saleh added: "I haven't played professional football, but being around it, you know when a player is hurting and I know he's hurting, but his story is not over. He still has plenty of juice in his legs."

Cook was linked to the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys during his free agency last summer. The Cowboys have already clinched a place in the postseason, while the Dolphins currently lead the AFC East going into the final weekend of the regular season.

Cook is a four-time Pro Bowler. In 88 career games (73 starts) for the Minnesota Vikings (2017-22) and Jets, he has rushed for 6,207 yards and 47 touchdowns, catching 236 passes for 1,872 yards and five TDs.