NFL Week 18 stats: Puka Nacua secures rookie receiving record double in Rams' season-ending win over 49ers

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2023 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

The Pittsburgh Steelers clinched another 10-win season by beating the Baltimore Ravens - Mike Tomlin's 10th such season as head coach.

With his 112 yards against the Ravens, Najee Harris became the first Steelers player to record at least 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first three NFL seasons.

CJ Stroud led the Houston Texans to the AFC South title with victory over the Indianapolis Colts and ended his season with the third-most passing yards by any rookie in NFL history.

Most passing yards in a season by a rookie quarterback in NFL history Player Team Season Yards Andrew Luck Colts 2012 4,374 Justin Herbert Chargers 2020 4,336 CJ Stroud Texans 2023 4,108

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South for the third season in a row for the first time in their history by beating the Carolina Panthers 9-0.

The Panthers became the first team to be shut out in their last two games of a season since the 2008 Cleveland Browns.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the playoff-bound Browns - who were resting many of their key starters - to see them finish the season with a 9-7 record and ensure that the AFC North became the first division in NFL history in which every team finished with a winning record.

Image: Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta (R) set a new NFL rookie record for most receptions in a season by a tight end

Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions set a new NFL rookie record for receptions in a season by a tight end before suffering a knee injury against the Minnesota Vikings.

Most receptions in a season by a rookie tight end in NFL history Player Team Season Receptions Sam LaPorta Lions 2023 86 Keith Jackson Eagles 1988 81 Jeremy Shockey Giants 2002 74

The New York Jets earned their first victory over the New England Patriots after 15 straight defeats since an overtime win in December 2015. The win also marked the Jets' first on the road in New England since their 2010 AFC divisional round playoff victory.

Image: Could future Hall of Fame head coach and six-time Super Bowl winner, Bill Belichick, be set to leave the New England Patriots?

The Patriots' 4-13 record is the worst finish in Bill Belichick's 29-year NFL coaching career.

The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears and clinched the seventh seed in the NFC. It was Matt LaFleur's 10th win without defeat against the Bears in his head coaching career with the Packers.

Jordan Love became the first Packers quarterback to reach the postseason in his first year as the team's full-time starter. Love ended 2023 with more wins, a higher touchdown-interception ratio and higher passer rating than both Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre had during their first season as the Packers' starting QB.

Puka Nacua had four receptions for 41 yards in the Los Angeles Rams' win over the San Francisco 49ers to set new NFL rookie records for both metrics.

Most receptions in a season by a rookie receiver in NFL history Player Team Season Receptions Puka Nacua Rams 2023 105 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 2021 104 Anquan Boldin Cardinals 2003 101

Most receiving yards in a season by a rookie in NFL history Player Team Season Yards Puka Nacua Rams 2023 1,486 Jaylen Waddle Oilers 1960 1,473 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 2021 1,455

Having been the 11th seed in the AFC with a 6-6 record after Week 13, the Buffalo Bills rallied to clinch their fourth successive AFC East division title and the second seed in the AFC with their win over the Miami Dolphins.

Deonte Harty's 96-yard punt return for a touchdown was the longest in franchise history, surpassing Keith Moody's 91-yard effort against the Browns back in 1977.