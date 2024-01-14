Green Bay Packers 48-32 Dallas Cowboys: Hosts suffer stunning playoff loss as Packers streak into Divisional Round

The Dallas Cowboys suffered an embarrassing 48-32 home defeat to the Green Bay Packers to again exit the NFL playoffs in disappointing fashion.

The Cowboys were much fancied to progress through to the Divisional Round ahead of the matchup, having won their last 16 consecutive home games, but Green Bay blew them away early, building a 27-0 advantage inside the final two minutes of the first half.

Dallas briefly threatened to rally, with quarterback Dak Prescott finding tight end Jake Ferguson for their first score with the final play before the interval, before then adding a Brandon Aubrey field goal on their opening possession of the second half to cut their deficit to 17.

But, crucially, the Dallas defense simply had no answer for the Green Bay offense, the Packers scoring touchdowns on five-straight series' until pulling their starters out of the game in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Love went 16-of-21 passing on his playoff debut, racking up 272 passing yards and three TDs. Running back Aaron Jones too found the end zone on three occasions for the Packers as he had a 118-yard day on 21 carries.

Ferguson also had a hat-trick of TDs for the Cowboys, but two of those came in garbage time in the fourth quarter as Dallas made the scoreline somewhat more respectable after having fallen behind 48-16 at one stage with the last of Love's scoring strikes to Romeo Doubs.

Prescott finished 41-of-60 passing, for 403 yards and three TDs, but he also tossed two interceptions, the second of which was returned 64 yards for a pick-six by Darnell Savage Jr, earning Green Bay their 27-0 lead late in the first half.

Prescott and the Cowboys found more joy in the second half but it was too little, too late, and it means that the five-time Super Bowl winners not only fail to progress to the Divisional Round but that their NFC Championship Game drought now stretches into a 29th season.

Stats leaders:

Green Bay Packers

Passing: Jordan Love, 16/21, 272 yards, 3 TDs

Jordan Love, 16/21, 272 yards, 3 TDs Rushing: Aaron Jones, 21 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs

Aaron Jones, 21 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs Receiving: Romeo Doubs, 6 catches, 151 yards, 1 TD

Dallas Cowboys

Passing: Dak Prescott, 41/60, 403 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

Dak Prescott, 41/60, 403 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs Rushing: Tony Pollard, 15 carries, 56 yards, 1 TD

Tony Pollard, 15 carries, 56 yards, 1 TD Receiving: CeeDee Lamb, 9 catches, 110 yards

CeeDee Lamb, 9 catches, 110 yards Jake Ferguson, 10 catches, 93 yards, 3 TDs

Score summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Packers 7-0 Cowboys Aaron Jones three-yard rushing TD (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Packers 14-0 Cowboys Aaron Jones one-yard rushing TD (extra point) Packers 20-0 Cowboys Jordan Love 20-yard TD pass to Dontayvion Wicks (missed extra point) Packers 27-0 Cowboys Darnell Savage 64-yard Interception return for a TD (extra point) Packers 27-7 Cowboys Dak Prescott one-yard TD pass to Jake Ferguson (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Packers 27-10 Cowboys Brandon Aubrey 34-yard field goal Packers 34-10 Cowboys Aaron Jones nine-yard rushing TD (extra point) Packers 35-16 Cowboys Tony Pollard one-yard rushing TD (missed extra point) Packers 41-16 Cowboys Jordan Love 38-yard TD pass to Luke Musgrave (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Packers 48-16 Cowboys Jordan Love three-yard TD pass to Romeo Doubs (extra point) Packers 48-24 Cowboys Dak Prescott seven-yard TD pass to Jake Ferguson (two-point conversion) Packers 48-32 Cowboys Dak Prescott 14-yard TD pass to Jake Ferguson (two-point conversion)

What's next?

With their emphatic victory in Dallas, Green Bay will travel to San Francisco to take on NFC top seeds the 49ers in next weekend's Divisional Round.

Watch the Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 9.30pm, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, following the postponement of their game - originally scheduled on Sunday - due to a storm; the Philadelphia Eagles then travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to close out Super Wild Card Weekend, from 1.15am, Tuesday morning.