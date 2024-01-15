Los Angeles Rams 23-24 Detroit Lions: Jared Goff leads Lions to first playoff win since 1991 season

The Detroit Lions won a playoff game for the first time in 22 years as they battled past the Los Angeles Rams to edge their wild card clash 24-23 on Sunday night.

David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs each rushed for first-quarter touchdowns to see the Lions race out of the blocks and into a 14-3 lead either side of a Brett Maher field goal for the Rams.

LA roared back into the contest with two second-quarter scores, the first of which was a stunning 50-yard deep ball TD from former Lions QB Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

It was part of a record-breaking night for Nacua, despite the defeat, as he racked up 181 yards and that score on nine grabs - a playoff record for a rookie.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The winning moment as the Detroit Lions realised they had secured their first playoff win in 32 years after beating Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card weekend

After Goff found his own favourite first-year target in tight end Sam LaPorta for a two-yard TD, Stafford found the end zone again - this time Tutu Atwell running it on from 38 yards - to see the Detroit's advantage cut to 21-17 by half-time.

The absorbing, end-to-end contest that had taken hold in the first half sadly didn't quite catch alight in the same way after the interval, with only field goals added to the score.

Michael Badgley first fired one through the posts from 54 yards to stretch the Lions' lead to seven, while Maher was successful two more times as the Rams trailed by only one with eight minutes and 10 seconds left in the contest.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

But, after going three-and-out on their subsequent possession, the Detroit defense held firm and forced their own stop to prevent LA from taking the lead before Goff and co successfully ran the remaining four minutes off the clock to clinch a famous victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Before the game, rapper Eminem pleaded with Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford to go easy on his former team Detroit as the Rams travelled to face the Lions in the NFL's Wild Card Round

Goff was 22-of-27 passing on the night, for 277 yards and one TD. Stafford went 25-of-36 for 367 yards and two scores. It was his first time back playing in Detroit since the Lions traded him in March 2021 in a package that included Goff, and other draft picks, going the other way.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Stats leaders:

Los Angeles Rams

Passing: Matthew Stafford, 25/36, 367 yards, 2 TDs

Matthew Stafford, 25/36, 367 yards, 2 TDs Rushing: Kyren Williams, 13 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs

Kyren Williams, 13 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs Receiving: Puka Nacua, 9 catches, 181 yards, 1 TD

Detroit Lions

Passing: Jared Goff , 22/27, 277 yards, 1 TD

, 22/27, 277 yards, 1 TD Rushing: David Montgomery, 14 carries, 57 yards, 1 TD

David Montgomery, 14 carries, 57 yards, 1 TD Jahmyr Gibbs, 8 carries, 25 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Amon-Ra St. Brown, 7 catches, 110 yards

Score summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Rams 0-7 Lions David Montgomery one-yard rushing TD (extra point) Rams 3-7 Lions Brett Maher 24-yard field goal Rams 3-14 Lions Jahmyr Gibbs 10-yard rushing TD (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Rams 10-14 Lions Matthew Stafford 50-yard TD pass to Puka Nacua (extra point) Rams 10-21 Lions Jared Goff two-yard TD pass to Sam LaPorta (extra point) Rams 17-21 Lions Matthew Stafford 38-yard TD pass to Tutu Atwell (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Rams 17-24 Lions Michael Badgley 54-yard field goal Rams 20-24 Lions Brett Maher 27-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Rams 23-24 Lions Brett Maher 29-yard field goal

What's next?

The NFC playoff picture is almost set for the Divisional Round. Detroit will host the winner of the Monday night meeting between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles that wraps Super Wild Card Weekend, while No 1 seeds the San Francisco 49ers welcome the Green Bay Packers following their upset win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Watch the Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday at 9.30pm, live on Sky Sports NFL; the Philadelphia Eagles then travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to close out Super Wild Card Weekend, from 1.15am, Tuesday morning.