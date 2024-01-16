Jason Kelce: Philadelphia Eagles center tells team-mates he's retiring after 13 seasons in the NFL

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has told team-mates that he is retiring after 13 seasons in the NFL, according to sources.

Kelce was seen in tears during the Eagles' 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their NFC wild card playoff meeting on Monday night and declined to speak to reporters after the game.

The Associated Press and ESPN have reported that Kelce is to retire, while Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said of him: "He's a legend in the city. Really in the league.

"He knows how much I love and appreciate him. He knows how much I've learned from him. He'll forever have a special place in my heart."

Fellow offensive lineman Lane Johnson was also full of praise for Kelce following the defeat which ended Philadelphia's season. "I love him. He's one of the best to ever play the game," he said.

"The things he can do on the football field athletically - I don't think we'll see another one like him for a long time."

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said similar when addressing the media. "He's special [Kelce], and I love him. He's one of the most special guys I've been around."

The 36-year-old was a sixth-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, playing his entire career in Philadelphia, where he won a Super Bowl title with the team - their first ever - to cap the 2017 season.

The six-time All-Pro center has started all 193 games in which he has played during the regular season and all 12 in the postseason.

Kelce is the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The brothers played each other last season in the Super Bowl - won by the Chiefs - and co-host a podcast together.

