Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy to return as head coach in 2024 despite speculation over his future

Mike McCarthy will return as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for the 2024 season despite their 48-32 wild-card loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys were the first No 2 seed to lose since the 14-team format was adopted in 2020 and McCarthy's side is the first not to reach a conference title game after three consecutive 12-win playoff seasons.

But Cowboys general manager and owner Jerry Jones has confirmed McCarthy will get another chance to end the Cowboys' nearly three-decade stretch without a deep playoff run.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Green Bay Packers against the Dallas Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend

"I believe this team is very close and capable of achieving our ultimate goals and the best step forward for us will be with Mike McCarthy as our head coach," he said in a statement.

"Mike has the highest regular-season winning percentage of any head coach in Cowboys history, and we will dedicate ourselves, in partnership with him, to translating that into reaching our post season goals."

McCarthy has one year remaining on his contract, which will be his fifth with the club. Jones' statement made no mention of an extension.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 60-year-old was hired to get Dallas past the divisional round for the first time since the 1995 season. He previously won a Super Bowl with Green Bay 13 years ago.

McCarthy was fired midway through a second consecutive losing season in Green Bay in 2018 before Jones hired him in 2020.

Under McCarthy, the Cowboys have registered only one playoff win to three defeats, two of which have been openers on their home ground at AT&T Stadium where Dallas won 16 successive regular-season games before their loss to Green Bay.

Image: Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (left) talks with McCarthy following the playoff loss

"We will start our process of review and decision-making regarding everything that impacts our team and roster," Jones said.

"While we're not going to address specific players and extensions or free agents at this point, it deserves our deepest review and consideration, and it will get it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ex-Cowboy Jason Bell believes quarterback Dak Prescott will be contemplating his future in Dallas following their crushing home defeat at the hands of Green Bay in the Wild Card Round

"Our loss on Sunday is shared by everyone here, not just coach McCarthy. Our players. Our coaches. Our front office. Myself.

"The lens we use to view and evaluate coach McCarthy is holistic. While we're all disappointed with the result on Sunday and with our playoff record, I am 100 per cent supportive of him as our head coach and ability to reach our goals."