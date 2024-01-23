Tennessee Titans to hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as new head coach - reports

The Tennessee Titans are finalising an agreement to hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their next head coach, according to reports.

Callahan, 39, has been in charge of the Bengals' offense under Zac Taylor since 2019, with ESPN and the NFL Network reporting the coaching move.

Callahan had a second interview with Tennessee on Monday, reports said, as the Titans work to replace Mike Vrabel. Tennessee parted with Vrabel after a 6-11 season in 2023.

In 2022, Cincinnati ranked eighth in total offense (360.5 yards per game) and seventh in scoring offense (26.1 ppg). The Bengals took a step back in 2023 as Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury in November.

The Titans figure to be entering a rebuild, as veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill and star running back Derrick Henry are among the players hitting free agency. Malik Willis and Will Levis are on the quarterback depth chart after Tennessee took them on Day 2 of back-to-back drafts.

Callahan is the son of former Oakland Raiders and Nebraska head coach Bill Callahan, who is currently offensive line coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Two other NFL teams have filled head-coaching vacancies: The New England Patriots promoted Jerod Mayo to replace Bill Belichick and the Las Vegas Raiders removed the interim tag for Antonio Pierce. The Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders also need to make a hire.