Jim Harbaugh: Los Angeles Chargers bring former quarterback back to NFL as head coach

Jim Harbaugh’s return to the NFL after nine years coaching college football has been confirmed after he was unveiled as Los Angeles Chargers head coach.

Harbaugh led the 15-0 Michigan Wolverines to a national title this past season, ending his alma mater's 26-year championship drought.

He will now take the helm of a Chargers club he used to play for which ended the NFL regular season 5-12, finishing bottom of the AFC West.

"Jim Harbaugh is football personified, and I can think of no one better to lead the Chargers forward," team owner Dean Spanos said.

"Jim has led hundreds of men to success everywhere he's been as their coach and today, Jim Harbaugh returns to the Chargers, this time as our coach. Who has it better than us?"

Harbaugh said he would "always be a loyal Wolverine" and despite the university reportedly offering to pay him a record salary to return, he chose instead to join the Chargers.

The 60-year-old played quarterback for the team during the 1999 and 2000 seasons.

"When I played for the Chargers, the Spanos family could not have been more gracious or more welcoming," Harbaugh said.

"Being back here feels like home, and it's great to see that those things haven't changed... My priorities are faith, family and football, and we are going to attack each with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind."

The Chargers finished last in their division despite having quarterback Justin Herbert, one of the league's brightest young stars.

Previous head coach Brandon Staley was fired on December 15 after Las Vegas Raiders crushed the visitors 63-21 in a Week 15 humiliation.

Image: Jim Harbaugh played for the Chargers for two seasons

Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013, where the team fell to the Baltimore Ravens, who are coached by his older brother John.

The younger Harbaugh posted a 144-52 record as a collegiate head coach and a 49-22-1 record as an NFL head coach.

